"Good progress from last year so now we need to see where we stack-up" – Guenther Steiner

Guenther Steiner believes the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team will be a part of the midfield battle during the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, but whereabouts in the midfield is yet to be seen.

Haas enjoyed a productive pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit, with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg both completing a significant number of laps, with the final day on Saturday seeing the duo complete one hundred and seventy-two laps.

This meant the team completed four hundred and fifteen laps across the three days, and Steiner, the Team Principal of Haas, says it was a very smooth test from start to finish with very few issues, and much better than in previous years where reliability was often a concern.

However, it is unclear to Steiner where Haas sit compared to their rivals, although he expects them to be involved in the scrap amid the midfield in 2023.

“It was a very good day today – more than 170 laps completed without an issue,” said Steiner.  “A lot of test program, race simulation with one completed and one almost completed, so a very good day.

“In general, the test went very smoothly with very few issues compared to years before. The whole team came here very well prepared – we did our homework – so when we arrived, we were ready to go, and you could see that.

“It was good progress from last year so now we need to see where we stack-up. It’s difficult to say still but we are in the midfield, let’s see if we’re at the top or the end of the midfield but we’re now ready for the race next weekend.”

