Kyle Busch sentenced after January Mexico airport arrest, allowed to return to U.S.

Kyle Busch‘s January vacation in Cancún prior to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season became a nightmare when he was detained at Cancún International Airport for gun and ammunition possession. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Mexico in Cancún convicted him on the aforementioned charges and he received a prison sentence of three years and six months along with a fine of 27,048 pesos. Despite the situation, Busch was permitted to return to the United States in time for this past weekend’s Busch Light Clash.

According to a statement from the Prosecutor General, the arrest occurred on 27 January when Busch and his wife Samantha were set to go home. As Busch went through screening at the FBO terminal for private jets, his firearm was detected along with six hollow-point ammunition cartridges, resulting in the Quintana Roo National Guard being summoned to detain him.

The case was presented by an agent of the Federal Public Ministry to the Control Judge two days later.

“In late January, Samantha and I enjoyed a several day vacation in Mexico,” reads a statement from Busch released Monday. “When departing the country, my handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport. I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.

“Discovery of the handgun led to my detainment while the situation was resolved. I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico. When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina.

“I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed.”

Upon getting home, Busch took part in the Clash on Sunday and finished third.