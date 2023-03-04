2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: Yazeed Al-Rajhi becomes first Saudi ADDC winner in T1

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates might be neighbouring countries, but a Saudi competitor had never won the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge‘s overall until 2023 courtesy of Yazeed Al-Rajhi.

One could argue victory had slipped into Al-Rajhi’s grasp as Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sébastien Loeb—who have been the top teams in the World Rally-Raid Championship since its inception and comprised the top two in the standings—were struck by misfortune that took them out of contention, but he maximised his opportunity when it opened. Al-Attiyah, the Dakar Rally winner and three-time ADDC champion, had dominated by winning the Prologue and first three stages before flipping in Stage #3; despite making it to the finish and winning the leg, his Toyota Hilux T1+ was too damaged to continue.

A cooling pipe was Loeb’s downfall in just the first stage. Unlike Al-Attiyah, Loeb’s problem was somewhat solvable and he rejoined the race, though a fifty-hour penalty was imposed for him changing his engine block. Loeb’s team-mate Guerlain Chicherit withdrew after Stage #1 due to motion sickness.

Al-Rajhi did not win any of the five stages, but his consistency placed him in prime position to capitalise on his rivals’ troubles. He finished second in Stages #1 and #2, fourth in Stage #3, and third in Stage #4 with the lattermost being his first leg as the overall leader. Entering the fifth and final leg, he led Martin Prokop by over ten minutes, a gap that Prokop was unable to close as he instead finished two minutes behind Al-Rajhi.

Despite being one of the top drivers in the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas, of which he is the reigning champion, Al-Rajhi was often stuck playing third fiddle to Al-Attiyah and Loeb in the W2RC. Although somewhat circumstantial due to the two’s elimination, he finally secured his spot atop the podium for the first time since the W2RC’s formation. It is also a strong comeback after he missed the FIA World Cup season opener in early February due to broken ribs in a post-Dakar skiing accident.

“Praise be to God, by the grace and success of God, I achieved first place today in the world championship round held in Abu Dhabi in the desert of the Empty Quarter,” posted Al-Rajhi. “With this achievement, I am the first Saudi to win this difficult and dangerous rally over the past 32 years.”

While placing a distant eleventh in the general classification, Loeb simply reaching the finish was a major boon for his W2RC points lead as he scrounged together fourteen bonus points for his stage finishes, including winning the fourth. Al-Attiyah’s three stage victories plus the Prologue do not count for his championship total due to his retirement, leaving him sixteen points back of Loeb.

“We’ve taken some very good points for the championship and that’s the best we could expect when we got here in coming away with the lead intact,” Loeb commented. “We’ve increased our lead fromtwo to sixteen points so I think we have to be happy after the problems we had early on in the event.”

Interestingly, every T1 stage winner ended up at the bottom of the overall due to stage retirements. Henk Lategan, Al-Attiyah’s Toyota Gazoo Racing team-mate and the only other stage winner when he took the fifth, bowed out of Stage #2 due to an issue with his Hilux’s turbo.

“Overall, the 2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge did not yield the result we had hoped for from Nasser and Mathieu (Baumel), but they will be back in the fight at Round 3, the Sonora Rally in Mexico,” said TGR principal Alain Dujardyn. “As for Henk and Brett (Cummings), they learnt a lot from their experience here in Abu Dhabi, and we are encouraged by their overall pace.”

Of the four T1 drivers not competing for W2RC points, Khalid Al Qassimi was the best finisher in fifth overall. Lategan was the only other finisher of the quartet though marred by the turbo failure.

Oriol Mena, who won the Dakar Rally T4 as co-driver to Eryk Goczał, placed seventh in his first T1+ start alongside Guoyu Zhang. Despite the language barrier, with Zhang not speaking English while Mena doesn’t know Chinese, the two “improvised” with “simple words that has worked for us”. Zhang and fellow Chinese driver Zi Yunliang were the last in T1 to finish the race without attaining penalties.

T1 overall results

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Time Margin 1 207 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Timo Gottschalk Overdrive Racing 16:28:06 Leader 2 203 Martin Prokop Viktor Chytka ORLEN Benzina Team 16:40:37 + 12:31 3 204 Juan Cruz Yacopini Dani Oliveiras Overdrive Racing 17:01:03 + 32:57 4 205 Sebastian Halpern Bernardo Graue X-raid Team 17:02:35 + 34:29 5 214 Khalid Al Qassimi* Ola Floene Abu Dhabi Team 17:17:30 + 49:24 6 206 Wei Han Ma Li Hanwei Motorsport 18:09:34 + 1:41:28 7 209 Guoyu Zhang Oriol Mena Overdrive Racing/BAIC ORV 18:12:52 + 1:44:46 8 210 Zi Yunliang Sha He BAIC ORV 21:32:34 + 5:04:28 9 211 Henk Lategan* Brett Cummings Toyota Gazoo Racing 38:14:58 + 21:46:52 10 213 Magdalena Zajac Jacek Czachor Proxcars TME Rally Team 50:41:40 + 34:13:34 11 200 Sébastien Loeb Fabian Lurquin Bahrain Raid Xtreme 87:30:17 + 71:02:11 DNF 201 Nasser Al-Attiyah Mathieu Baumel Toyota Gazoo Racing DNF N/A DNF 202 Guerlain Chicherit Alex Winocq GCK Motorsport DNF N/A DNF 208 Denis Krotov Konstantin Zhiltsov X-raid Team DNF N/A DNF 212 Po Tian Du Xuanyi Hanwei Motorsport DNF N/A DNF 215 Yahya Al-Helei* Khalid Al-Kendi Yahya Al-Helei DNF N/A DNF 216 Abdulla Al-Zubair* Faisal Al-Raisi Abdulla Al-Zubair DNF N/A * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

T1 stage winners

Stage Number Driver Team Time Prologue 201 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota Gazoo Racing 4:45 Stage #1 201 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota Gazoo Racing 3:13:36 Stage #2 201 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota Gazoo Racing 3:33:39 Stage #3 201 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota Gazoo Racing 3:51:45 Stage #4 200 Sébastien Loeb Bahrain Raid Xtreme 2:28:10 Stage #5 211 Henk Lategan* Toyota Gazoo Racing 2:36:11

Overall winners

Class Number Competitor Team Time T1 207 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Overdrive Racing 16:28:06 T3 302 Seth Quintero Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 16:58:31 T4 400 Rokas Baciuška Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing 17:25:47 RallyGP 42 Adrien Van Beveren Monster Energy Honda Rally Team 17:13:39 Rally2 96 Tobias Ebster* SRG Motorsports 2:36:51 Quad 174 Abdulaziz Ahli Abu Dhabi Team 22:01:51