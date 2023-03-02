Fernando Alonso: “I think there is a lot of potential to unlock in the car”

Fernando Alonso is excited to participate in his first race with Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team this weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The veteran Spaniard made the surprise move to leave BWT Alpine F1 Team at the end of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season in order to replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin, and he was extremely pleased with how the AMR23 performed during pre-season testing.

With Lance Stroll back in the second car this weekend after the Canadian missed testing due to injury, Alonso feels there is a lot of potential in the car still to unlock as he bids to start his new journey with a strong result.

“I am excited for the first race of the season with Aston Martin and the start of this new journey,” said Alonso. “The car felt good across the three days of the Test, but it is only testing and everyone will reveal their true pace this weekend.

“It is very early days but I think there is a lot of potential to unlock in the car and we will see what we can do here in Bahrain.

“It is great to have Lance back in the car after he missed the Test. His input and experience of the 2022 car is invaluable for us to learn more about this year’s car and hopefully he can get up to speed quickly.”

“The team looked to run well in the test” – Lance Stroll

Team-mate Stroll will get to properly drive the AMR23 for the first time this Friday in Bahrain after being forced to miss the test after surgery to his wrist following a cycling crash.

Stroll was replaced by reserve driver Felipe Drugovich for the test, and the Canadian was happy with the feedback that the young Brazilian and new team-mate Alonso gave following their running in the new car.

“The start of a new season is always interesting and, having missed pre-season testing due to my cycling accident, I am even more excited to get going,” said Stroll.

“The team looked to run well in the test and both Fernando and Felipe were pleased with developments that have been made, so I am hoping we can continue that positive momentum this week and put in a performance that we can feel proud of.

“As we have seen in previous years, the circuit is often windy, sandy and hot, which are tricky conditions to contend with. There are some great opportunities for racing though, and that is what we are all looking forward to after a long winter break.”