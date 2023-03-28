Max Verstappen Looking to End Red Bull’s Twelve-Year Winless Run at Albert Park

Max Verstappen is looking to end the barren run for Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Albert Park circuit this weekend as he bids to extend their winning start to the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Not since 2011 has Red Bull tasted victory in the Australian Grand Prix, and last year saw another defeat for the team as Charles Leclerc took victory for Scuderia Ferrari while Verstappen was forced to retire with a mechanical issue.

Verstappen admits Albert Park has not been kind to Red Bull in recent years, but with the way the season has started gives him confidence that he can take his first victory at the track this Sunday.

“I’m looking forward to going to Australia again, it’s always nice to be there and experience Melbourne a little, although from a racing point of view, it is not one that has been too kind to us over the years,” said Verstappen.

“The track is great with some high-speed corners, and one I enjoy driving so hopefully we can have a good race this weekend. We just need it to be straightforward and consistent.

“We haven’t won there as a Team since 2011, so let’s see what we can do.”

“Australia will be another challenge for us and this car” – Sergio Pérez

Team-mate Sergio Pérez comes to Melbourne on a high after a fifth career victory last time out in Saudi Arabia, and the Mexican wants to maintain his strong form this weekend.

Pérez sits only one point behind Verstappen at the top of the Drivers’ Championship after his win at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit and only fell behind the Dutchman when the fastest lap bonus point was snatched away from him on the final lap.

Heading into Albert Park, Pérez says Red Bull are looking to maintain their strong start and keep their reliability in check as they bid to take a third consecutive one-two finish in 2023.

“I was massively proud of the Team and our performance in Jeddah,” said Pérez. “I had a complete weekend and that was one of my aims this season, to be consistent across all three days.

“But we are only two races into the season and have to keep pushing to make sure we continue this great start to the season. Bahrain and Saudi are very different tracks to each other and Australia will be another challenge for us and this car.

“We have great pace and are working so hard together to make sure our reliability is there too. It’s been a fun start to 2023 but that won’t matter if we don’t maintain our high level.”