New tentative Rally Greece Offroad date set for June

The Rally Greece Offroad has been pushed back by approximately a month. On Friday, race officials announced the event is tentatively set to take place on 14–18 June for National Baja competitors and 15–18 June for Raid Regularity, while the FIA European Cup for Cross-Country Bajas will race on 15–17 June. The latter date must require approval from the World Motor Sport Council.

The rally was originally scheduled for on 17–21 May (with the 20th being the final da for the European Cup) but was postponed after Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced Tuesday nationwide legislative elections would take place on 21 May. Further complicating matters was the possibility of a second round of voting as the introduction of a proportional representative election system decreased the likelihood of a party receiving enough votes for a majority in just one go. Reports have suggested such a round could be held in July, though a date will likely not be confirmed until necessary.

“Organizers apologize for this inconvenient situation and are looking forward to welcome you in June at Argos Orestiko for the 10th anniversary Rally Greece Offroad,” concludes the race announcement.

Despite the rescheduling, the race remains the second round of the European Cup as the third leg, the Hungarian Baja, is in August.

A revised rulebook for all three races will be published on 15 April, while FIA registration closes on 31 May and 9 June for domestic competitors.