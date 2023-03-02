Volcon launches electric UTV off-road racing programme with BFGoodrich

Volcon Inc. has teamed up with tyre maker BFGoodrich to develop an off-road racing programme for the former’s line of electric UTVs, known as Volcon ePowersports. A vehicle built for competition will be showcased at the Mint 400 vehicle parade on 8 March followed by the Off-Road Festival the following day, both in Las Vegas.

“Off-road racing is a demanding sport that requires not only speed and agility, but also toughness and durability,” commented Volcon ePowersports CEO Jordan Davis. “We believe that our electric vehicles are more than up to the task, and we can’t wait to prove it on track. It also serves as the perfect test bench for our vehicles and partner technologies to be pushed in the most challenging environments, so we know we’ve done due diligence before customers take delivery.”

The company was founded in 2020 with the goal of being the first all-electric off-road powersports manufacturer, building electric vehicles such as dirt bikes and UTVs; the Grunt motorcycle was first delivered for customers in September 2021. Volcon’s Volcon Tech Innovation Group division partnered with BFGoodrich in May 2022 to develop tyres and suspension systems for the UTVs. Volcon’s flagship UTV model, the Stag, uses BFGoodrich’s T/A KM3 tyre, a common use for off-road UTVs and the tyre of choice for those competing in the Dakar Rally’s T3 and T4 categories.

The Stag, which will also be utilised by the United States Army’s Construction Engineering Research Laboratory beginning in mid-2023, plans to be equipped with BFGoodrich’s technologies like ActivAir and the Central Tire Inflation System that make adjustments for tyre pressure on its own.

“Something like off-road racing creates the perfect grounds for testing BFGoodrich’s ActivAir system considering these situations have a constant scenario of driving at various speeds, in changing environments, especially when you pre-run a course and can anticipate terrain changes, like a lake bed, or elevation,” commented Volcon co-founder Christian Okonsky. “With this dynamic technology able to be programmed to adjust based on upcoming terrain and conditions, imagine the enormous value drivers will have for conserving battery and range based on the amount of travel they want to do.

“We believe that electric vehicles have a future in powersports, and we’re excited to be at the forefront of this movement. Not only that, but the environments where these races take place are delicate ones and any way we can minimize the unpleasant externalities of gas, we will.”

Electric vehicles have grown in prevalence in recent years, with off-road racing not being an exception as is the case with the now-electric FIA World Rallycross Championship and Extreme E. SCORE International also has a category called Baja E for electric buggies and trucks.