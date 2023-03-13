NASCAR Cup Series

William Byron wins second straight overtime dash

Credit: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

In 2022, William Byron recorded his first multi-win season in the NASCAR Cup Series after eight races. In 2023, he only needed four races to achieve that.

After winning at Las Vegas last week in an overtime finish, déjà vu probably washed over Byron in Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway as he scored yet another victory in overtime.

Byron dominated the first stage by leading every lap but the first, which was by his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Kyle Larson, to win the segment. He fell back in Stage #2 due to a poor pit stop and had to work back through the order.

At the front, Larson dominated the second stage to win before Kevin Harvick took the lead on lap 269. Unfortunately for Harvick, he could not put much distance on the field as Harrison Burton spun on lap 303 due to a shredded right-front tyre, and Harvick would lose seven spots on pit road. This shuffled Larson back into first for the ensuing restart, only for A.J. Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, and Noah Gragson to wreck together after just one lap and trigger overtime.

Larson and Byron comprised the front row for overtime and raced side by side until Ryan Blaney tried to get involved. Riding along the outside, Byron cleared the two then drove off to the win while Blaney was left trying to fend off Tyler Reddick for second.

“Last year, even though we won early, we didn’t really know the car or understand the car,” commented Byron. “We were kind of just adapting to what we had. We were just making the most of an unpredictable situation with the entire field. There was a lot of attrition in the races, a lot of just weird things that were happening.

“I feel like now, it’s strength on strength. It feels different. It feels like we’re more consistently towards the front and we’re leading laps.

“We just want to focus on our processes during the week. I think our processes this week were kind of frustrating because we didn’t really get to do the things we wanted to do. Everyone was a little tired. There was a lot going on on the outside. It was a little frustrating going into today, but it’s cool to see that we can overcome those things and still get a win.”

Harvick finished fifth to continue an impressive streak of scoring a top ten at Phoenix in every race since the fall 2013 event, a run of twenty.

“That one is not fun to swallow,” said Harvick. “We had a great car and didn’t need that caution at the end. We had a strong car and a chance to win. Just hate missing an opportunity when you have a car that strong.”

All four Hendrick cars finished in the top ten, with Josh Berry scoring his best Cup finish in relief of Chase Elliott in tenth.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1324William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet317Running
2812Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord317Running
31245Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota317Running
415Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet317Running
5154Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas RacingFord317Running
6520Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota317Running
72414Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingFord317Running
898Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet317Running
91848Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet317Running
10179Josh Berry*Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet317Running
111622Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord317Running
122541Ryan PreeceStewart-Haas RacingFord317Running
13734Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord317Running
141923Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota317Running
152117Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord317Running
16303Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet317Running
171319Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingToyota317Running
1846Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord317Running
192347Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet317Running
202216A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet317Running
211043Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet317Running
221199Daniel SuárezTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet317Running
23211Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota317Running
2461Ross ChastainTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet317Running
25202Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord316Running
26287Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet316Running
272631Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet316Running
281454Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota316Running
293242Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet316Running
303577Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet315Running
313438Zane Smith*Front Row MotorsportsFord315Running
322915Todd GillilandRick Ware RacingFord314Running
333110Aric AlmirolaStewart-Haas RacingFord313Running
343651Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord311Running
352721Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord310Running
363378B.J. McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet50Fuel Pump
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
