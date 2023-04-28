World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Sonora Rally: Sweeps, surprises close out Stage 5

Credit: Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

The Sonora Rally came to a close Friday with a 139-km run from Puerto Peñasco to San Luis Río Colorado. Some classes saw upheavals in the World Rally-Raid Championship while others were tales of utter domination.

Rally2 and T3 were cases of the latter as Romain Dumontier and Rokas Baciuška won their respective classes in every stage. Dumontier’s closest rival Jacob Argubright tailed him until the final stage but could only finish over seventeen seconds back, while Prologue winner Bradley Cox was plagued by mechanical troubles.

Unlike Dumontier, Baciuška completed a clean sweep by claiming all six days including the Prologue. He iced the win in Stage #5 by beating Rebecca Busi by over thirteen minutes; Eduard Pons had finished nine minutes back of Baciuška but received fifteen minutes of penalties.

On the other hand, the “three-numbered” categories of Rally3 and T3 saw David Zille and Ardit Kurtaj score their first stage wins to end the rally. Zille had been in the top five overall before a broken wheel hub in Stage #4 tumbled him down the order, but he rebounded on the final day when he edged out overall winner Mitch Guthrie by just twenty-one seconds.

Kurtaj’s win denied Massimo Camurri a chance to go six-for-six as he had won every leg. Nevertheless, Camurri’s domination and his rivals’ various troubles enabled him to take the overall with nearly one and a half hours on Kurtaj.

Despite leading the stage early in T3, Mattias Ekström was caught behind the T1s of BAIC ORV until a punctured tyre delivered the death blow to his hopes of getting past Guthrie for the overall.

Trouble also struck Toby Price in RallyGP. After winning Stage #4, a late error in which he went onto the wrong road caused him to lose his shot at sneaking past Luciano Benavides for third overall. At the front, leader Daniel Sanders won the stage by 2:41 ahead of Tosha Schareina.

The win is Sanders’ first in W2RC.

“I made a little mistake right at the end of the final stage,” said Price. “I didn’t quite get the right road, so I had to cut across and then come back, and then when I was back on the road I turned left instead of right. The championship still looks good, but I’m gutted to have missed out in Mexico.”

Yazeed Al-Rajhi won in T1 to lead all drivers in stage wins at Sonora with three, beating Nasser Al-Attiyah by one minute. However, the gap was not enough for him to close on Al-Attiyah in the overall as the latter still won that by 6:22. Al-Attiyah is now the T1 points leader.

Stage #5 winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTime
T1202Yazeed Al-RajhiOverdrive Racing1:13:45
T3307David ZilleSouth Racing Can-Am1:20:31
T4400Rokas BaciuškaRed Bull Can-Am Factory Racing1:27:28
RallyGP18Daniel SandersRed Bull GasGas Factory Racing1:14:01
Rally217Romain DumontierHT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing1:21:49
Rally359Ardit KurtajHigh Desert Adventures1:51:04
Quad165Rodolfo GuillioliPepitas Racing Team2:14:32
National Car/UTV604Daniel Gonzalez Reina*Baja-Son Motorsports/GR UTV Powersports1:39:11
National Enduro526Francisco Alvarez*Freedom Rally Racing1:33:46
National Malle Moto501Matt Sutherland*Matt Sutherland2:06:38
* – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Overall winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTime
T1201Nasser Al-AttiyahToyota Gazoo Racing10:29:55
T3302Mitch GuthrieRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team11:17:24
T4400Rokas BaciuškaRed Bull Can-Am Factory Racing11:51:05
RallyGP18Daniel SandersRed Bull GasGas Factory Racing1:01:09
Rally217Romain DumontierHT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing11:48:21
Rally357Massimo CamurriFreedom Rally Racing15:59:16
Quad162Laisvydas KanciusAG Dakar School15:33:14
National Car/UTV605Sara Price*SP Motorsports17:14:04
National Enduro513Brendan Crow*Brendan Crow16:37:36
National Malle Moto501Matt Sutherland*Matt Sutherland18:24:08
