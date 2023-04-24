Alpine’s Girls Mentoring Scheme sets out to provide insight on careers in motorsport, open doors for next generation

BWT Alpine F1 Team launched a new initiative, the Girls Mentoring Scheme, that seeks to connect girls interested in pursuing a career in motorsport with mentors that can provide support, knowledge and guidance.

Through this program, Alpine hosted thirty secondary school-aged girls for a tour of their Enstone factory and the opportunity to meet with their individual mentor for specialised guidance regarding their path to securing a role in the world of motorsport.

Alpine VP of Human Resources Claire Mesnier felt that the event was a “huge success” and hopes that the girls involved come away with valuable learnings.

“The objective of the Girls Mentoring Scheme is to provide young girls with a positive role model, someone they can look up to and learn from. From what I saw today, I think it was a huge success and we hope the girls can really benefit from it.”

Created in collaboration with Motorsport UK and Girls on Track UK, The Girls Mentoring Scheme is one piece of Alpine’s Rac(H)er Programme, which aims to bridge the gap for women who look to participate in the many facets of racing, and drive diversity in the team.

CEO of Motorsport UK Hugh Chambers was pleased to offer such a unique opportunity for girls to engage with team members who have the experience and knowledge to bolster the next generation of women in motorsport.

“We are delighted to work with Alpine to attract and support more diverse talent in the sport. The Girls on Track UK programme has built a strong, engaged community that is determined to show that history does not necessarily shape the future.

“Mentorship is an incredible opportunity for girls considering a career in motorsport to talk to other women who have experienced its extraordinary advantages and challenges. We hope initiatives such as this continue to open the sport even further and we look forward to contributing to future initiatives utilising the Girls on Track UK platform.”

Mentor Kavya Kurian, a junior surfacer at Alpine, was honoured to be able to work with the girls, and emphasised the importance of providing programmes such as this, offering a level of support that is not easily available to all.

“It’s a privilege to be involved in such an important initiative and provide useful insight to girls looking to work in motorsport. When I was growing up, I had a really strong support network, which allowed me to achieve my dreams. Not everybody has that, so I think the Girls Mentoring Scheme can offer support to those who need it most.”