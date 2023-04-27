Formula 1

Alpine’s Matt Harman shares short-term car development plans: “What we have for Baku, Miami and Imola is a reasonable step”

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: BWT Alpine f1 Team

BWT Alpine F1 Team are set to introduce upgrades to A523 for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as part of a larger development programme that will continue into coming races. Alpine Technical Director Matt Harman expects that the development items scheduled for the coming months will result in “reasonable” progress for the team. 

“We are bringing a new floor to Baku amongst some other aerodynamic and mechanical items. We then have a further development at the following race in Miami and something further for Imola after that.”

Harman explained that the team will be implementing constant updates with the expectation that they’ll make a significant step by the Imola Grand Prix. He added that keeping on top of their “aggressive” development strategy throughout the season will be key to achieving their objectives for pace and results. 

“This consistent thread will continue throughout the season with more upgrades planned at most events.

“In the short term, what we have for Baku, Miami and Imola is a reasonable step – though not as significant as some media speculation in recent weeks – and it’s important we keep this aggressive rate of development up if we are to keep moving forwards towards our performance expectations.”

Harman praised the team’s efforts at their factories, allowing them to bring these crucial improvements to the car as the season moves forward.

“Credit must be given to the work going on behind the scenes at both factories in Viry and Enstone in meeting development targets and finding the improvements to make the car faster.”

After a tough Australian Grand Prix that saw both Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon crash out of the race following a restart, Alpine have dropped to sixth in the championship standings and will be looking to earn a solid haul of points at Baku City Circuit to bounce back from the unfortunate result. 

Credit: BWT Alpine F1 Team
Share
Avatar photo
235 posts

About author
Formula One Writer and Student Journalist based in Florida, U.S.A.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Alonso Keen to see Aston Martin ‘Keep up the Development Push’ to Maintain Strong Start

By
2 Mins read
Fernando Alonso wants Aston Martin to maintain its development push to ensure they stay in contention for podium finishes in 2023.
Formula 1

Franz Tost to Relinquish AlphaTauri Team Principal Role at end of 2023 Season

By
2 Mins read
Franz Tost will leave his role of Team Principal at AlphaTauri at the end of the 2023 Formula 1 season, with Laurent Mekies being brought in as his replacement.
Formula 1

Max Verstappen: “We just need to try and get a good start into the weekend”

By
2 Mins read
Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez have high hopes for this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, although both know they will need to maximise their running in the one and only practice session on Friday.