DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Dwain Barnard and Ronald Venter gear up for Sonora in Dakar 2024 pursuits

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Ronald Venter

South African riders Dwain Barnard and Ronald Venter hope to run the 2024 Dakar Rally, and will use the upcoming Sonora Rally to further prepare. The two recently trained in the deserts of Namibia with Untamed Adventures & Tours.

Both come from a background in hard enduro riding, particularly in the South African National Enduro Series where they have raced against each other. Venter unofficially won the 2022 National Enduro Championship in the Senior division on an unofficial basis, owing to the category not having enough average starters per race to qualify for the overall, while Barnard only ran the season finale to rank sixth of eleven classified.

Barnard has also competed in the Kalahari Rally, which used to be Road to Dakar leg prior to the formation of the World Rally-Raid Championship. His family owns D & D Group of Companies, which offers services like electrical installations and generator support.

Both will race for Freedom Rally Racing. Many of those competing at Sonora, including fellow FRR riders like Ashley Thixton and Étienne Gélinas, are also Dakar Rally hopefuls and will vie for free admission to the race via the Road to Dakar programme.

The Sonora Rally will take place on 24–28 April.

Follow @TCFoffroad: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
Share
Avatar photo
2640 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
World Rally-Raid Championship

Off Piste Adventure bringing Dukes, Ransom, Stalker to Sonora Rally

By
1 Mins read
Off Piste Adventure’s Sonora Rally riders include Road to Dakar rider Matthew Ransom in his third try, Sonora newcomer Jordan Dukes, and rally raid débutant Luke Stalker.
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Cameron Thixton drops Dakar 2024 plans due to funding, still supporting brother Ashley

By
1 Mins read
Brothers Ashley and Cameron Thixton hoped to make their Dakar Rally débuts together in 2024, but a lack of funding has forced Cam to drop the plans. He’ll still help his older brother achieve the goal in the meantime.
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Etienne Gelinas' Dakar 2024 quest runs through Sonora

By
2 Mins read
Canada’s Étienne Gélinas hopes to race in the 2024 Dakar Rally, and his next shot will be the upcoming Sonora Rally. The start comes on the heels of his Baja 1000 début last November.