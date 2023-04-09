NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Larson wins Bristol Dirt Race pole after heats

Credit: James Gilbert/Getty Images

It goes without saying that Kyle Larson is going to be the favourite whenever he enters a race on dirt, and he continued to prove that in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series heat races to set the starting order for the next day’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Assigned to the third heat, Larson started sixth but took the lead from pole sitter Erik Jones after just one lap and never looked back. By passing five cars, he earned fifteen total points (one point for each position gained from where a driver started plus ten points for winning), more than anyone else in the field.

Due to the passsing points caveat, which is only present for dirt races, simply winning a heat will not guarantee starting up front. For example, Bubba Wallace claimed Heat #4 but could only earn ten points at most as he started on the pole, meaning he could not improve from his starting position, and therefore will start the Dirt Race in eleventh.

On the other hand, J.J. Yeley impressed by finishing third in Heat #3 (eight points) and passing six cars for fourteen. His third-place starting spot is the first time he qualified in the top five for a Cup race since he started fourth at Phoenix in 2007. It is also Rick Ware Racing’s best starting spot since Joey Hand’s ninth at the 2022 Road America event.

“We obviously didn’t know what to expect. I tried to roll the bottom on our first two little hot laps, just judging off the previous heat race, the car didn’t feel very good,” said Yeley, a dirt track ace before entering NASCAR. “I’m a dirt guy by nature and I knew all of those guys were gonna fight for the bottom, so I said, ‘The heck with it, I was gonna go to the top’ and the car handled really, really good up there.

“It took me a couple of laps to get into a rhythm. It felt like I might have been just a little bit better than the leaders once we got into third, and then I started overdriving and it just takes one little mistake to give up everything that you gained. To come from the back and finish third, I think it’ll be good for points and put us somewhere near the front half, which I’m thinking anything can happen here tomorrow.”

His Rick Ware Racing partner Matt Crafton will start twenty-fourth in relief of Cody Ware.

The lone incident of the four heats was Josh Berry‘s spin in the first on lap seven.

Heat results

Heat #1

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
153Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet15Running
2645Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota15Running
3820Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota15Running
4248Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet15Running
5147Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet15Running
6431Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet15Running
7101Ross ChastainTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet15Running
879Josh Berry*Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet15Running
996Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord15Running
10378B.J. McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet15Running
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points

Heat #2

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1112Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord15Running
2214Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingFord15Running
3524William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet15Running
4421Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord15Running
5610Aric AlmirolaStewart-Haas RacingFord15Running
6938Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord15Running
7316A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet15Running
8811Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota15Running
9742Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet15Running

Heat #3

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
165Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet15Running
2541Ryan PreeceStewart-Haas RacingFord15Running
3915J.J. Yeley*RIck Ware RacingFord15Running
4143Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet15Running
5834Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord15Running
6451Matt Crafton*Rick Ware RacingFord15Running
7717Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord15Running
8377Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet15Running
927Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet15Running

Heat #4

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1123Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota15Running
268Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet15Running
372Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord15Running
4213Jonathan DavenportKaulig RacingChevrolet15Running
5822Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord15Running
6454Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota15Running
7519Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingToyota15Running
894Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas RacingFord15Running
9399Daniel SuárezTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet15Running

Starting lineup

PositionNumberDriverTotal Points
15Kyle Larson15
23Austin Dillon14
315J.J. Yeley*14
420Christopher Bell13
58Kyle Busch13
645Tyler Reddick13
72Austin Cindric11
841Ryan Preece12
912Ryan Blaney10
1024William Byron10
1123Bubba Wallace10
1222Joey Logano9
1334Michael McDowell9
1414Chase Briscoe9
1538Todd Gilliland8
161Ross Chastain7
1748Alex Bowman7
1843Erik Jones7
1910Aric Almirola7
2021Harrison Burton7
2113Jonathan Davenport7
2247Ricky Stenhouse Jr.6
2354Ty Gibbs #5
2451Matt Crafton*5
2531Justin Haley5
264Kevin Harvick4
2719Martin Truex Jr.4
2817Chris Buescher4
2916AJ Allmendinger4
3011Denny Hamlin3
319Josh Berry*3
3277Ty Dillon3
336Brad Keselowski2
3499Daniel Suárez2
357Corey LaJoie2
3642Noah Gragson #2
3778B.J. McLeod1
