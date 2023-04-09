Kyle Larson wins Bristol Dirt Race pole after heats

It goes without saying that Kyle Larson is going to be the favourite whenever he enters a race on dirt, and he continued to prove that in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series heat races to set the starting order for the next day’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Assigned to the third heat, Larson started sixth but took the lead from pole sitter Erik Jones after just one lap and never looked back. By passing five cars, he earned fifteen total points (one point for each position gained from where a driver started plus ten points for winning), more than anyone else in the field.

Due to the passsing points caveat, which is only present for dirt races, simply winning a heat will not guarantee starting up front. For example, Bubba Wallace claimed Heat #4 but could only earn ten points at most as he started on the pole, meaning he could not improve from his starting position, and therefore will start the Dirt Race in eleventh.

On the other hand, J.J. Yeley impressed by finishing third in Heat #3 (eight points) and passing six cars for fourteen. His third-place starting spot is the first time he qualified in the top five for a Cup race since he started fourth at Phoenix in 2007. It is also Rick Ware Racing’s best starting spot since Joey Hand’s ninth at the 2022 Road America event.

“We obviously didn’t know what to expect. I tried to roll the bottom on our first two little hot laps, just judging off the previous heat race, the car didn’t feel very good,” said Yeley, a dirt track ace before entering NASCAR. “I’m a dirt guy by nature and I knew all of those guys were gonna fight for the bottom, so I said, ‘The heck with it, I was gonna go to the top’ and the car handled really, really good up there.

“It took me a couple of laps to get into a rhythm. It felt like I might have been just a little bit better than the leaders once we got into third, and then I started overdriving and it just takes one little mistake to give up everything that you gained. To come from the back and finish third, I think it’ll be good for points and put us somewhere near the front half, which I’m thinking anything can happen here tomorrow.”

His Rick Ware Racing partner Matt Crafton will start twenty-fourth in relief of Cody Ware.

The lone incident of the four heats was Josh Berry‘s spin in the first on lap seven.

Heat results

Heat #1

Finish Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer Laps Status 1 5 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 15 Running 2 6 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 15 Running 3 8 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Running 4 2 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Running 5 1 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 15 Running 6 4 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 15 Running 7 10 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 15 Running 8 7 9 Josh Berry* Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Running 9 9 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 15 Running 10 3 78 B.J. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Running Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year

* – Ineligible for points

Heat #2

Finish Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer Laps Status 1 1 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 15 Running 2 2 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 15 Running 3 5 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Running 4 4 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 15 Running 5 6 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 15 Running 6 9 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 15 Running 7 3 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 15 Running 8 8 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Running 9 7 42 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 15 Running

Heat #3

Finish Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer Laps Status 1 6 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Running 2 5 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 15 Running 3 9 15 J.J. Yeley* RIck Ware Racing Ford 15 Running 4 1 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 15 Running 5 8 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 15 Running 6 4 51 Matt Crafton* Rick Ware Racing Ford 15 Running 7 7 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 15 Running 8 3 77 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Running 9 2 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Running

Heat #4

Finish Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer Laps Status 1 1 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 15 Running 2 6 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 15 Running 3 7 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 15 Running 4 2 13 Jonathan Davenport Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 15 Running 5 8 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 15 Running 6 4 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Running 7 5 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Running 8 9 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 15 Running 9 3 99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 15 Running

Starting lineup