NASCAR Cup Series

Tyre gamble pays off, Kyle Larson runs away with Martinsville win

By
3 Mins read
Share
Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

It was a risky decision by Cliff Daniels, but it worked out in the best way possible. During what would be the final pit stop of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, Daniels elected to change just right-side tyres on Kyle Larson‘s car as the others took four.

Despite having an older pair of tyres on the left, Larson restarted fifth and took the lead with thirty laps remaining. The rest of the field led by Joey Logano had no answer for Larson as he took off to score his second win of the year by over four seconds. Larson even described Logano as not being much of “a factor all day. I was never around him at all throughout the race, but he’s a very good short track racer.”

The victory is the first at Martinsville for the #5 since 1984 with Geoff Bodine in what was Hendrick Motorsports‘ maiden triumph.

“Earlier in the race when a couple of guys stayed out on older tyres and survived for twenty to thirty laps, which was twenty to thirty laps longer than I thought they would have, that was a tell sign,” Daniels commented. “A couple of data points last year of guys on higher lap tires still maintaining track position. So still a little bit of a gamble, but we knew there were some data points where it had worked. So that’s the way we went.”

Stewart-Haas Racing was the top team throughout the day, but it ultimately ended in disappointment. Ryan Preece won the pole and led a race-high 135 laps with the Stage #1 win, the latter coming with team-mate Aric Almirola running second, while Kevin Harvick and Chase Briscoe placed 1–2 in Stage #2. However, Preece was busted for speeding on pit road between the second and third stages, forcing him to make up lost ground in the latter and finishing fifteenth. Harvick struggled to a twentieth-place finish.

Briscoe and Almirola scored top tens, but Briscoe certainly would have wanted more as he was leading the race before J.J. Yeley wrecked on lap 344 to bring out the final caution.

“Having a two-second lead and just kind of riding trying to maintain that two-second lead, I thought our car was really, really good at that point,” Briscoe stated. “Even with the caution, I thought we were going to be okay, and then I thought we were going to stay out, and then at the end, it looked like more guys were going to come down pit road, so we decided to come down with them. Obviously, Monday morning quarterback. It’s a lot easier to say you should have stayed out, but we didn’t. We win and lose as a team.”

Larson’s team-mate Chase Elliott finished tenth in his first race since Fontana in February after missing six weeks with a fractured tibia.

“Just having him a part of the debrief after practice and qualifying again was nice,” said Larson. “He always brings something a little different to the comments between all four of us.”

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1195Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet400Running
21522Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord400Running
3519Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingToyota400Running
41111Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota400Running
5414Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingFord400Running
6310Aric AlmirolaStewart-Haas RacingFord400Running
73112Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord400Running
81647Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet400Running
9923Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota400Running
10249Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet400Running
112348Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet400Running
12183Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet400Running
13341Ross ChastainTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet400Running
141017Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord400Running
15141Ryan PreeceStewart-Haas RacingFord400Running
162220Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota400Running
17299Daniel SuárezTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet400Running
181254Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota400Running
192034Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord400Running
2074Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas RacingFord400Running
21178Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet400Running
22645Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota400Running
23824William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet400Running
24216Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord400Running
251338Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord399Running
26277Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet399Running
271416A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet399Running
282631Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet398Running
293221Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord398Running
302942Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet398Running
312843Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet398Running
323577Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet397Running
33252Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord397Running
343351Zane Smith*Rick Ware RacingFord395Running
353078Anthony Alfredo*Live Fast MotorsportsChevrolet390Running
363615J.J. Yeley*Rick Ware RacingFord337Accident
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
Share
Avatar photo
2636 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Cup Series

Zane Smith to drive RWR #51 at Martinsville

By
1 Mins read
Reigning NASCAR Truck Series champion Zane Smith will drive the #51 for Rick Ware Racing in the Cup race at Martinsville, replacing the suspended Cody Ware.
NASCAR Cup Series

Chase Elliott returning at Martinsville

By
1 Mins read
After missing 6 races with a broken leg, Chase Elliott will make his return to the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville.
NASCAR Cup SeriesOff Road

Newly greenlit Infantry Squad Vehicle has motorsport genes

By
3 Mins read
The Infantry Squad Vehicle, newly approved by the U.S. Army for full-rate production, was built with leadership from NASCAR team Hendrick Motorsports and off-road testing by Chad Hall Racing.