Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Cancellation Called to Avoid Creating ‘Extra Burden’ on Italian Authorities Says Stefano Domenicali

The FIA Formula 1 World Championship announced on Wednesday afternoon that the 2023 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix would not go ahead, due to severe flooding in certain areas of Italy.

The statement explained that the decision was called “because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel and it is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region.”

Formula 1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali and FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, have shared their sympathies amid the current disaster.

“It is such a tragedy to see what has happened to Imola and Emilia-Romagna, the town and region that I grew up in, and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the flooding and the families and communities affected,” says Domenicali.

“I want to express my gratitude and admiration for the incredible emergency services who are working tirelessly to help those who need help and alleviate the situation – they are heroes and the whole of Italy is proud of them.

“The decision that has been taken is the right one for everyone in the local communities and the F1 family as we need to ensure safety and not create extra burden for the authorities while they deal with this very awful situation.”

Sulayem also wished the best for those affected – “My thoughts and those of the entire FIA family are with those affected by the terrible situation in the Emilia-Romagna region. The safety of everyone involved and recovery efforts are the top priority at this time.”

The 2023 Formula 1 season is scheduled to continue on the weekend of 26-28th May for the Monaco Grand Prix, race two in what was the intended triple header.