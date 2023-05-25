Lando Norris: McLaren “determined to push forward and score points over the double-header”

McLaren’s Lando Norris aims for further development and strong results at this season’s Monaco Grand Prix, which comes after the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix due to flooding.

Though Norris was disappointed by the cancellation of the race weekend at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, where he achieved podiums in both 2021 and 2022, he agreed with the decision made in order to ensure the safety of all involved.

“Firstly, I’d like to send my best wishes to everybody affected by the flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region. We all love racing at Imola, but safety comes first, and I support the decision for last week’s Grand Prix to be cancelled. We’ll be back, and I hope everyone remains safe during these difficult times.”

Norris looks forward to competing in Monaco, a venue that saw him earn a podium in 2021. Just as in 2021, we will once again see the McLaren’s contender don a one-off livery on the streets of Monte Carlo, this time as a recognition of McLaren’s sixty years of racing.

The livery takes inspiration from the three cars that secured the outfit the prestigious “Triple Crown” of motorsport, which includes the iconic Monaco event.

“Circuit de Monaco is a historic track with great memories for both me and the team. My 2021 podium is a moment I am extremely proud of. This year, as McLaren celebrate their 60th anniversary, we’ll be taking on the race with a special Triple Crown livery on the MCL60, which I’m really excited about.”

Having finished in the points at only two of the five races so far, Norris said that he and the team are aiming to add to their tally in the back-to-back races ahead.

“While results haven’t been what we wanted so far this year, everyone at the track and factory are determined to push forward and score points over the double-header. We’ll work hard, and our full focus is on developing race by race.”

“It will be an interesting and enjoyable challenge to tackle to Monte Carlo circuit in an F1 car” – Oscar Piastri

Team-mate Oscar Piastri said that his thoughts remain with the people impacted by the aftermath of the extreme weather in Emilia Romagna, having missed out on his first visit to the Italian venue.

“The events in the Emilia-Romagna region have affected many people and my thoughts are with them during this difficult time. I hope everyone can stay safe and continue to receive the support they need. The safety of everyone is the main priority, and I look forward to racing at Imola for the first time in the future.”

Piastri had great success his last time out in Monaco, having achieved second place in both the second sprint race and feature race in Monte Carlo while competing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. This year, he looks forward to the opportunity to take on the challenging, iconic circuit.

“I’m looking forward to this weekend’s race as I return to Monaco for the first time since my double podium during the 2021 F2 Championship. It will be an interesting and enjoyable challenge to tackle to Monte Carlo circuit in an F1 car, and to be able to do that with McLaren in the MCL60’s Triple Crown livery is a very special moment.”

In the time leading up to Monaco, Piastri said that his work in the simulator has helped him gain further knowledge of the car, which will play into their effort to extract more pace and performance in the next two races.

“Preparation for the race has gone well with plenty of simulator work and I’m learning more and more in every session behind the wheel. As a team we are fully focused on making the steps forward to develop more performance out of the car and the May-June doouble-header is a great opportunity to do that.”