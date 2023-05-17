Formula 1 Cancels Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Due to Poor Weather Conditions

On Wednesday 17th May 2023, the FIA Formula 1 World Championship released a statement explaining their decision behind the cancellation of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at the Imola circuit that was scheduled for the weekend.

As the paddock prepared for the start of a triple header of races, recent weather conditions in Italy have caused concern for the fans and staff that would be attending the track. The decision to cancel the race altogether comes after severe flooding has been seen in the Emilia-Romagna regions, with several videos being shared online of streets being filled with water as high as the cars parked there.

“The Formula 1 community wants to send its thoughts to the people and communities affected by the recent events in the Emilia-Romagna region. We also want to pay tribute to the work of the emergency services who are doing everything they can to help those in need”, claimed the Formula 1 statement.

“Following discussions between Formula 1, the President of the FIA, the competent authorities including the relevant Ministers, the President of the Automobile Club of Italy, the President of the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Mayor of the City and the promoter the decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend in Imola.

“The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel and it is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region. It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time.”

The decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend in Imola#EmiliaRomagnaGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/4taauGnFEA — Formula 1 (@F1) May 17, 2023

Due to the cancellation of the sixth round of the 2023 season, the next race scheduled will be the Monaco Grand Prix, which is set to go ahead on the weekend of 26-28th May 2023.