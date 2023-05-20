NASCAR Cup Series

Ty Gibbs’ team wins All-Star Pit Crew Challenge

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Ty Gibbs would not be born for another six years when North Wilkesboro Speedway held its final NASCAR Cup Series race. While it was not for a traditional race, Gibbs ended up the first Cup driver to stand in the track’s Victory Lane since 1996 when he and his #54 Joe Gibbs Racing crew won the Pit Crew Challenge, which will place him on the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Open.

Gibbs’ team recorded a four-tyre stop in 13.012 seconds, beating Daniel Suárez by less than three-tenths of a second. Via his 2022 Sonoma win, Suárez is already qualified for the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday and being the best locked-in car means he will start on the pole for Saturday’s first heat race. As Gibbs has yet to win in the Cup Series, he needs to finish in the top two in the Open or win the Fan Vote to make the All-Star.

By finishing third in the Pit Crew Challenge, Chris Buescher starts first for Heat #2.

“We put in a whole lot of work in the other choreography,” said Gibbs’ pit crew coach Brian Haaland. “When it hit perfect, it is still the fastest way to do a pit stop, but the reality of it is when you get to pit road, there is a lot of different obstacles that take place, and everything has to be perfect for you to be able to run as fast as that stop is capable of. I think we also had to take a look in the mirror and say fundamentally, we are not as good as we need to be, so taking a step back and running this traditional pit stop to work on getting a little bit better visually and fundamentally within the pit stop, and maybe when we start to master that on a consistent basis, it is something that we take a look at again.”

Nine drivers were busted for penalties, which added five seconds to their time for each infraction. The biggest loser was perhaps Brad Keselowski, who had a loose wheel that relegated him from second to twenty-sixth.

The Pit Crew Challenge was a fan favourite event on All-Star weekend that ran from 1967 (eighteen years before the first All-Star Race) through 2012. Unlike the 2023 version, the predecessor did not impact the All-Star starting lineup.

Twenty-one drivers are already locked into the All-Star Race.

Results

PositionNumberDriverTeamManufacturerTimeMargin
154Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota13.012Leader
299Daniel SuárezTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet13.297+ 0.285
317Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord13.381+ 0.369
49Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet13.572+ 0.560
548Josh Berry*Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet13.677+ 0.665
63Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet13.712+ 0.700
722Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord13.835+ 0.823
824William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet13.867+ 0.855
97Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet13.911+ 0.899
1011Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota14.089+ 1.077
1121Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord14.091+ 1.079
1231Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet14.294+ 1.282
131Ross ChastainTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet14.373+ 1.361
1434Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord14.509+ 1.497
1514Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingFord14.674+ 1.662
165Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet14.697+ 1.685
1738Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord14.707+ 1.695
1841Ryan PreeceStewart-Haas RacingFord14.760+ 1.748
1910Aric AlmirolaStewart-Haas RacingFord14.776+ 1.764
2047Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet15.063+ 2.051
2119Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingToyota15.115+ 2.103
222Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord15.154+ 2.142
2323Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota15.167+ 2.155
2429Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas RacingFord15.579+ 2.567
2516A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet15.796+ 2.784
266Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord18.044+ 5.032
2778Josh Bilicki*Live Fast MotorsportsChevrolet18.281+ 5.269
2877Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet18.447+ 5.435
2912Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord18.819+ 5.807
3013Chandler Smith*Kaulig RacingChevrolet19.004+ 5.992
318Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet19.531+ 6.519
3220Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota20.064+ 7.052
3351Ryan NewmanRick Ware RacingFord20.300+ 7.288
3442Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet20.886+ 7.874
3545Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota21.034+ 8.022
3615J.J. Yeley*Rick Ware RacingFord21.066+ 8.054
3743Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet21.359+ 8.347
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
Share
Avatar photo
2745 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Cup SeriesV8 Supercars

Shane van Gisbergen set for NASCAR debut at Chicago

By
2 Mins read
3× Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen’s long-awaited NASCAR Cup début will take place in July at the Chicago Street Race with Trackhouse Racing Team.
NASCAR Cup Series

Tyler Reddick loses 10 points for Darlington penalty

By
1 Mins read
Tyler Reddick has lost 10 points in the NASCAR Cup standings after his car was found to have unsecured ballast before Darlington qualifying.
NASCAR Cup Series

William Byron capitalises on late wreck, wins Goodyear 400

By
3 Mins read
Martin Truex Jr. crashed out while racing Ross Chastain, then Chastain and Kyle Larson did while going for the lead. As the dust cleared, William Byron was on top in Darlington.