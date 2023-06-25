Haas’ Guenther Steiner on Canadian GP: “It’s very disappointing”

Haas F1 Team’s Guenther Steiner admitted that the team’s performance at the Canadian Grand Prix was very disappointing, but made it clear that they are working hard to find a solution to the problems that are causing them difficulties when it comes to the race on Sunday.

Nico Hülkenberg started fifth on the grid, even with a three-place grid penalty after qualifying in second on Saturday, and despite having really good one-lap pace, the German fell all the way down to fifteenth, with Haas clearly struggling with tyre degradation and their overall pace.

It was a similar story for Kevin Magnussen, who fell to seventeenth in the race after starting thirteen. Steiner admitted that it wasn’t good enough at all but the silver lining is that the team have already identified the problem that they need to fix in the upcoming races, and the Team Principal has ensured that they will work hard and not hide behind good qualifying results.

“It’s pretty clear now, obviously the result is not what we should be doing and it’s very disappointing. I think we know where to look, the issue is as soon as we get into traffic and behind cars, our degradation is immense – we cannot get the tire performance back and we just slip back. We can clearly see it, as soon as we get away from free air and start to fight, we just degrade.

“We know really what we need to look for, and we’ll be looking for it. We need to put our heads together and try to find a solution to this and not hide behind good qualifying results.”