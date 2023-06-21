NASCAR Cup Series

Noah Gragson cleared to return at Nashville

Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Noah Gragson has been medically cleared to return to action for the next NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday. NASCAR will also grant him a waiver that allows him to remain eligible for the playoffs should he qualify.

Gragson missed the most recent Cup race at Sonoma due to a concussion he sustained in a hard crash at Gateway. Craftsman Truck Series driver Grant Enfinger, who races for Legacy Motor Club‘s Truck satellite GMS Racing, made his Cup début and finished twenty-sixth in the #42.

He ultimately missed just a single race, somewhat aided by the Cup Series taking a week off on Father’s Day weekend.

Despite receiving a waiver, Gragson faces a massive uphill battle if he hopes to make the playoffs as a rookie. He and the team have struggled mightily in 2023, sitting thirty-third in points with a best finish of twelfth at Atlanta; prior to his injury, he was thirty-second.

Gragson has raced at Nashville twice in the Xfinity Series, finishing eighth in 2021 and thirteenth the following year.

