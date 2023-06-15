Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel to Make Red Bull Return at Nürburgring

Credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

It has been confirmed by Red Bull that four-time Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel will be returning to the cockpit this September, with an appearance at Red Bull’s Formula Nürburgring event.

Nine years on from when he last drove for Oracle Red Bull Racing, the famous German is set to be reunited with one of his title-winning cars, at a venue he was last victorious at in 2013. Despite being retired, Vettel will be jumping into his beloved 2011 title-winning RB7, known to the fifty-three-time race winner as ‘Kinky Kylie’.

Vettel will be completing a series of demo runs in his RB7 at the legendary and formidable Nordschleife, alongside former team-mate and current Red Bull development driver Daniel Ricciardo. For the event, Vettel’s RB7 will run on “synthetic, carbon-neutral e-fuel”.

Thousands of fans are expected to make their way to the circuit for the event, a number which will have likely increased following the announcement of Vettel’s appearance.

The fan favourite is keen to “demonstrate” that the likes of Formula 1 could run completely on e-fuel, with it being accessible “right now”.

“Motorsport is my passion,” Vettel insisted, as per Red Bull.

“It’s vital to me to demonstrate that racing cars can perform equally well and rapidly on synthetic, such as CO2-neutral fuel. This is no longer a future concept; it’s happening right now.”

Above: Sebastian Vettel driving his RB7 at the 2011 Indian Grand Prix – Credit: Paul Gilham/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
