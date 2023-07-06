2024 SCORE International schedule revealed

The SCORE International World Desert Championship will retain the same four races in 2024, but that and when they take place are basically the only certainties when the schedule was released Wednesday.

As has been the case since 2019, the season will begin with the San Felipe 250, followed by the Baja 500, Baja 400, and ending with the premier Baja 1000. However, only San Felipe has a confirmed location as the eponymous town will serve as both the start and finish on 23 March. The 250’s race day is a week earlier than in 2023, which took place in April and was won by reigning SCORE champion Luke McMillin.

The Baja 500 will run over two months after the season opener. The 2023 edition, claimed by Bryce Menzies, was a loop from and to Ensenada. This format will also stay for the Baja 400 in September, which sets the starting lineup for the Baja 1000. Like in previous years, the starting order for the 500 will be determined by the results from San Felipe; the latter has qualifying for Trophy Truck and its variations.

The 1000’s route has evolved throughout the years, existing in both loop and point-to-point formats along the Baja California peninsula. For 2023, the 1000 will go in reverse of its traditional direction, starting south in La Paz and heading north towards Ensenada.

“Mexican races are the cornerstone of SCORE and to have all four races south of the border for the ninth consecutive season and ninth time in SCORE’s long history is a distinct honor and a wonderful privilege,” said SCORE president Jose Grijalva. “We welcome the challenge to continue to add to the illustrious SCORE Baja racing legacy. And to finish the season with the iconic SCORE Baja 1000 always attracts racing extremists from around the world and 2024 will be another one-of-a-kind experience with the Granddaddy of all Desert Races.”

SCORE is still in negotiaton with the governments of Baja California and Mexico to determine where the other three races will go through. The sanctioning body expects them to be finalised by mid-August at the latest. All races have exclusively taken place in Mexico since 2016, with the last round outside the country being the 2015 Imperial Valley 250 in California, United States.

2024 SCORE International World Desert Championship