World Rally-Raid Championship

Crash injuries force David Tieppo to skip Desafio Ruta 40

Credit: David Tieppo

David Tieppo competed at the final Desafío Ruta 40 before it entered a hiatus, but will not be able to take part in its return in August after suffering multiple fractures in a crash in early June.

Tieppo wrecked at the Rally Santafesino, resulting in a broken femur and left hand. He was hospitalised at Sanatorio Laprida in Rosario as a result, and revealed Saturday that he has already undergone eight treatment sessions.

“I’m only now accepting what happened to me,” Tieppo wrote in an Instagram Story on Friday. “I didn’t expect it and it leaves me out of @desafioruta40, apart from the feelings that bother me, not being able to work, train, play with the boys, etc.”

Credit: David Tieppo

In 2015, he finished runner-up in the Campeonato Argentino de Rally y Navegación (CaNav) M1 championship by just two points to Elías Árabe. The following year, he ranked third in the M1 standings.

He also has Dakar Rally experience, making his début in 2014 but breaking his clavicle in a Stage #2 accident. Tieppo hoped to return in 2019 but ultimately did not despite completing the 2017 Desafío Ruta 40. The 2018 Ruta 40, the last before being revived for 2023, saw Tieppo take part in a T3 instead as the navigator for Nicolás Gogg, where they finished fifth in class and ninth overall among all cars.

The 2023 Desafío Ruta 40 begins on 28 August.

Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
