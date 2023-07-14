Desafio Ruta 40 adds YPF title sponsorship, Desafio Ansenuza

As the Desafío Ruta 40 returns after a four-year hiatus, Argentinian oil company YPF is once again partnering with the race. Rather than a simple sponsorship, YPF will become the official fuel for the rally and assumed naming rights to dub it the Desafío Ruta 40 YPF.

YPF is a majority state-owned corporation that produces natural gas and petroleum, among other resources. Among the company’s other sponsorships are the Chevrolet YPF Team in TC2000 touring cars and the World Rally Championship’s Rally Argentina from 2016 to 2018.

Besides title sponsorship, YPF will provide refuelling logistics for competitors.

“For us it is a pride to be part of Desafío Ruta 40,” said Santiago Carreras, the communications manager for YPF. “At YPF, we are convinced that the values and attributes of sport are characteristics that are associated with the history and present of the company. Just as we are sponsors of the soccer, tennis, basketball, hockey, volleyball, and rugby teams, we also have our development in motorsport. Being able to join as the official fuel of a competition of this quality fills us with joy.”

The DR 40 has also partnered with the Desafío Ansenuza (“Ansenuza Challenge”) for the first time. While the main rally is a speed-based event where setting the fastest time determines the winner, Ansenuza focuses on navigation skills similar to the Dakar Classic at the Dakar Rally. Consisting of four classes for cars, bikes, quads, and UTVs, the event will follow the DR 40’s locations but otherwise take place on a separate course.

The Desafío Ruta 40 YPF runs from 27 August to 1 September.