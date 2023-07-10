Martin Franco entering Desafio Ruta 40

Martín Franco, an ace biker in the Argentinian rally raid scene, will be among a growing list of home-grown riders competing in the revived Desafío Ruta 40 when the World Rally-Raid Championship arrives in August.

“Very happy to be able to confirm that we will be present at the Desafío Ruta 40, third date of the World Rally that once again returns to Argentina after several years,” wrote Franco on social media. “A nice and hard challenge that we have been preparing for several months together with my Team MED Racing Team and Lucero Mechanic. Have to once again thank those who give me their trust by accompanying me day by day in search of a new goal.”

After winning his class in the previous year’s season finale, Franco finished runner-up in the M2 category for the 2022 Campeonato Argentino de Rally y Navegación (CaNav) championship. In February, he built upon his momentum by finishing fifth in the top-flight M1 class and thirteenth overall at the South American Rally Race. He is currently fifth in the M1 standings.

Prior to his 2022 CaNav campaign, he scored another fifth in M2 at the SARR. Franco’s efforts have been backed by the government of Mendoza, Argentina.

Iván Martín, who beat him for the 2022 title, is also racing the DR 40 as is fellow M1 rider Joaquín Debeljuh.

The Desafío Ruta 40 begins on 27 August.