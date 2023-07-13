World Rally-Raid Championship

Matias Innocente to run Desafio Ruta 40

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Pacho Agencia

Matias Innocente dreams of racing the Dakar Rally, and will take another step closer to that dream in August when he competes in the Desafío Ruta 40. He will race a Can-Am Renegade in the Quad category.

Innocente has aspired to compete at Dakar since it ran through South America. His father Lucas Innocente took part on a quad from 2015 to 2017, finishing. The elder Innocente has also competed in the Desafío Ruta 40 and Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, finishing runner-up in class at the 2014 DR 40.

“Since I was ten years old, I’ve been crazy about it and I’m passionate about it,” said Innocente about the Dakar Rally. “Since 2009, when it came here for the first time, it was an unforgettable experience and when my father raced his first Dakar, I fell in love with it. I realised that it runs in my blood and that I was born for it, and I am willing to go all the way for it.”

The 20-year-old has raced in the Campeonato Argentino de Rally y Navegación (CaNav), Argentina’s main rally raid series, since his teen years.

“For me, the Ruta 40 means the beginning of everything,” he continued. “The Ruta 40 was the first important race that I saw. My father’s second place was the first trophy I was able to hold in my hand, my father’s second place. We no longer have that trophy today because of life, but I would like to be able to give back to my dad that joy of being able to have lifted his first trophy. I was very young and it represents something very important to me.”

Outside of racing, the Corrientes native is an administration student.

The Desafío Ruta 40 begins on 27 August.

Share
Avatar photo
2900 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
World Rally-Raid Championship

SARR T3.2 winner Diego Blas entering Desafio Ruta 40

By
1 Mins read
Diego Blas, who won the T3.2 class in the South American Rally Race, will race a Can-Am for GM Motorsport in the Desafío Ruta 40.
World Rally-Raid Championship

Lucas Moraes becomes Toyota Gazoo Racing driver

By
1 Mins read
After finishing third in his Dakar Rally début, Lucas Moraes will fly Toyota Gazoo Racing Brasil’s colours starting with the upcoming Baja Aragón.
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Nani Roma, Gareth Woolridge to lead Ford Ranger T1+ assault

By
2 Mins read
The M-Sport/NWM Ford Ranger T1+, fresh off a comprehensive testing period, will be a two-truck team for the Baja España Aragón and 2024 Dakar Rally as Nani Roma and Gareth Woolridge spearhead the effort.