Formula 3

Michael Shin Joins PHM Racing for Remaining Rounds of FIA Formula 3 Championship

By
1 Mins read
Michael Shin joins PHM Racing for FIA F3 Championship. South Korean driver set to make his mark in the remaining rounds
Credit: PHM Racing

PHM Racing has announced that Michael Shin will be competing for PHM Racing by Charouz in the remaining rounds of the 2023 FIA Formula 3 Championship. Shin, hailing from South Korea, brings a wealth of experience from his participation in championships such as F4UAE, British F4 Championship, FRMEC, and GB3 series.

“I am honoured to be racing with PHM Racing for the final three rounds of the FIA Formula 3 Championship,” Shin expressed. “It will be a valuable learning experience for me to familiarize myself with the European tracks and gain mileage in this car. I extend my gratitude to Roland and the team for this opportunity, and I will give my best to make the most of the upcoming weekends.”

Roland Rehfeld, the Team Principal of PHM Racing by Charouz, welcomed Shin to the team and acknowledged their previous acquaintance during the F4UAE season in 2022.

“We welcome Michael within our PHM Racing by Charouz team for the last three rounds in this year’s FIA F3 Championship. Knowing Michael since the F4UAE season 2022, it will be interesting how quickly he will adapt to the F3 car and the whole environment within the team and paddock in general.

Rehfeld emphasized the challenge of entering the championship mid-season without prior experience in an FIA F3 or GP3 car, “Entering the championship after mid-season is never easy, especially without any seat time in an FIA F3 or GP3 car before.To be honest McKenzy Cresswell did a great job the last two rounds with us and showed that GB3 is a good platform to prepare drivers for the next step into FIA F3.

Michael did well so far here in 2023, so give him some time in Budapest without any pressure before we come to Spa and Monza, where drivers have to intensify their commitment with the car anyhow, Rehfeld stated, highlighting the importance of providing Shin with the opportunity to acclimate to the new environment.

Thanks again also to McKenzy, who definitely showed promising potential and proved himself, that he belongs in FIA F3.“ he added.

