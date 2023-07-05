Munster rumored to enter in Rally1 with M-Sport in Rally Chile

Gregoire Munster from Luxembourg is rumored to be joining the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team in the Rally1 category for Rally Chile when the FIA World Rally Championship is returning to the South American country after a four-year hiatus.

According to the Belgian publication Autosport Wereld, Munster will be entering a Ford Puma Rally1 for the British outfit in Chile at the end of September. Earlier it was known there might come such opportunities because Munster is supported by the Greek/Belgian driver Jourdan Serderidis.

Serderidis got himself his own Rally1 car at the beginning of last year which he used last time during Safari Rally Kenya about two weeks ago. Now the Greek born businessman has decided it is time to let younger drivers get the chance as he most recently announced he will retire from WRC at the end of this season. Same as Munster, Serderidis is also living in Luxembourg and knows the Munster family very well.

The performance of Munster in the WRC has been poor so far this year. The best result is seventh place in the WRC2 class in Rally Italia Sardegna at the beginning of June. Last season, however, Munster celebrated a class win in WRC2 in Rally Japan with his private run Hyundai i20 N Rally2 and was a respectable seventh in the overall standing as well before joining M-Sport this year for a mixed program of WRC2 and Junior WRC outings.

Earlier it was also confirmed that the local hero Alberto Heller will also be going for a shot in the Rally1 category within the team, so the team will be fielding four cars if Munster is coming. Ott Tänak and Pierre-Louis Loubet are the only full-time drivers this season.