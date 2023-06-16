Heller secures Rally1 drive with M-Sport in the home round of Rally Chile

The local hero Alberto Heller said already in spring that his goal was to get a Rally1 drive at his home round of Rally Chile at the month exchange of September and October when round 11 of the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship takes place there.

Now the Chile local motorsport news sources are reporting that Heller has managed to secure a drive with a rented Ford Puma Rally1 from M-Sport Ford World Rally Team. The British outfit has become well-known for the fact that it has top-class equipment for rental use if the customer can find enough budget and according to the +Moto website Heller has managed to do so.

The 29-year-old was fighting at the top of WRC2 class when WRC visited Chile last time out in 2019 but lost out on the final day when he crashed out on the second stage of the day. Now in March this year, he hinted he wanted to display a Rally1 hybrid car for the return of the rally which he has successfully done now according to local sources.

Heller has so far only competed in one rally this season when he entered the WRC2 grid at Rally de Portugal but he had to withdraw in the middle of the rally due to illness. Last year he became the RC2 PRO champion in Chile and this season he has won two events behind the wheel of a Citroen C3 Rally2.