M-Sport celebrates remarkable milestone with 300th consecutive points finish

The British outfit M-Sport World Rally Team has achieved a remarkable milestone in its history in the FIA World Rally Championship. They are now celebrating the 300th consecutive points finish following the strong outing in the last round of Rally Italia Sardegna.

This milestone which any team has never accomplished in any motorsport series was secured by the two drivers Adrien Fourmaux from France and Gregoire Munster from Luxembourg as the duo managed to bring the Ford Puma Rally1 over the finish line in Italy within the points.

This record started back 22 years ago when the Spaniard Carlos Sainz and the late Colin Mcrae from Scotland managed to finish third and fourth respectively on the team’s debut rally of Rally Monte Carlo in 2002 in Ford Focus WRC cars and since then the team has amassed manufacturer championship points at every rally entered, achieving milestones such as the 100th event at Rally Turkey in 2008, the 200th event at Rally Mexico in 2016, and now the 300th event at Rally Sardinia in 2024.

The team has participated in six continents, 29 countries and has done a total of 84,365 km of rallying with 29 different drivers and 38 co-drivers over the past 20+ years. The team will celebrate this milestone with video highlights of selected members from past and present, commemorative stickers and a special front grille on the Ford Puma Rally1 cars in this week’s Rally Poland.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

“Reaching 300 consecutive scoring events is a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication and commitment. Their relentless effort, combined with the support of Ford Motor Company, truly embodies the spirit of performance and reliability that drives us to excel in the World Rally Championship. I would like to thank every single member of staff, driver, co-driver and fan that has been with us along the entire, or parts of the journey. This simply wouldn’t be possible without any of you and I am tremendously proud of what we have achieved. I now look towards trying to achieve 350!” Malcolm Wilson, M-Sport UK Chairman and founder, said.The

“To deliver 300 consecutive points finishes in WRC is quite incredible. I can’t think of any motorsport team that has ever delivered anything on this scale in any formula and Malcolm and the M-Sport team are pushing the boundaries of what it means to deliver excellence. We have had a great relationship with M-Sport over the decades and we congratulate and thank them for the dedication and hard work that it takes to deliver this performance.” Mark Rushbrook, Global Head of Ford Performance, added.