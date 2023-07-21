Formula 3

O’Sullivan Clinches Pole in Tricky Wet/Dry F3 Qualifying Session at Hungaroring

Following a mixed morning practice session at the Hungaroring this morning, the FIA Formula 3 championship switched focus to qualifying this afternoon.

As the session got underway, the majority of the field gambled on slick tyres, apart from the Trident of Leonardo Fornaroli and Gabriele Bortoleto who chose wet tyres. However, the track was still damp, which was demonstrated when Max Esterson, spun coming out of Turn 2, after getting onto a damp patch and briefly causing a yellow flag at that sector until he started it back up and got going again.

Unfortunately for the Trident team, it was soon obvious that it was dry enough for slick tires; After two laps the drivers had worn through their tyres and pitted for slicks. The duo returned to track but were unable to set a lap time after Oliver Grey crashed at Turn 3 and broke his front wing and suspension bringing out the red flag.  

From this point on, it was a case of the track getting drier and grippier each time a car passed through, and in the end, it was Zak O Sullivan who mastered the tricky conditions to take pole position with a time of 1:31.091. Dino Beganovic was second quickest and Leonardo Fornaroli was third.

Championship leader Gabriele Bortoleto will line up in ninth place on the grid for Sunday’s Sprint race, while Gabriele Mini secured the reverse grid pole for tomorrow’s feature race.

Rounding out the top 10 it was Franco Colapinto in fourth, Oliver Goethe in fifth, Paul Aron in sixth behind both Prema teammates, Nikola Tsolov in seventh, Jonny Edgar in eighth, Bortoleto in ninth, Christian Mansell in tenth, Taylor Bernard in eleventh, and Mini twelfth. 

The Formula 3 feature race will get underway tomorrow at 9:50 local time for the 19 laps or 40 minutes, whichever comes first. 

Position Driver Team Laptime 
Zak O’Sullivan Prema Racing 1:31.091 
Dino Beganovic Prema Racing 1:31.494 
Leonardo Fornaroli Trident Motorsport 1:31.597 
Franco Colapinto MP Motorsport 1:31.626 
Oliver Goethe Trident 1:31.706 
Paul Aron Prema Racing 1:31.744 
Nikola Tsolov ART racing 1:31.809 
Jonny Edgar MP motorsport 1:31.857 
Gabriele Bortoleto Trident Motorsport 1:31.876 
10 Christian Mansell Campos Racing 1:31.880 
11 Taylor Barnard Jenzer  1:32.121 
12 Gabriele Mini Hitech Pulse-Eight 1:32.163 
13 Josep Maria Marti Campos Racing 1:32.173 
14 Gregoire Saucy ART Racing 1:32.182 
15 Mari Boya MP Motorsport 1:32.187 
16 Kaylen Fredrick ART Racing 1:32.268 
17 Taylor Barnard Jenzer Motorsport 1:32.315 
18 Luke Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight 1:32.325 
19 Caio Collet VAR 1:32.463 
20 Raphael Villagomez VAR 1:32.724 
21 Sebastian Montoya Hitech Pulse-Eight 1:32.778 
22 Hugh Barter Campos racing 1:32.905 
23 Ido Cohen Carlin Motorsport 1:33.168 
24 Tommy smith VAR 1:33.594 
25 Max Esterson Carlin Motorsport 1:33.897 
26 Alejandro Garcia Jenzer 1:34.415 
27 Woohyun Shin PHM by Charouz 1:34.523 
28 Sophia Floersch PHM by Charouz 1:34.766 
29 Roberto Faria PHM by Charouz 1:34.967 
30 Oliver Grey Carlin Motorsport 2:07.975 
