Rain and Drama at the Hungaroring: O’Sullivan Tops Chaotic F3 Practice, Villagomez’s Crash Ends Session Early

It was a cloudy morning at the Hungaroring ahead of Friday’s practice session for the FIA Formula 3 Championship, with some areas of slight drizzle on the radar. With a dirty and green track, most of the drivers stayed in the pits for the first 20 minutes with 20 minutes remaining Luke Browning was leading the way, but at around that point, most of the leading players exited the pits and started their qualifying simulations.

It was Beganovic who topped the times with eighteen Minutes remaining, ahead of O’Sullivan and Villagomez rounding out the top three. With six minutes to go Paul Aron on his fastest lap went to third place with a time of 1:33.180, but this was the last piece of the action when Rafael Villagomez crashed after the fast corner of Turn eleven and ripped off his front and rear wing after suffering oversteer.

Following this incident, the officials announced the session would not resume which left Zak O Sulivan fastest Mari Boya in second fastest, and Paul Aron in third fastest.

Gabriele Mini had set some lap times but not within the confines of the racetrack and had all his competitive lap times deleted. And debutant Woohyun Shin had a competitive first outing only being 0.040 seconds behind Tommy Smith, despite stalling in traffic earlier in the session.

Session Results

Position Driver Team Laptime 1 Zak O’Sullivan Prema Racing 1:32.701 2 Mari Boya Mp Motorsport 1.33.086 3 Paul Aron Prema Racing 1:33.180 4 Josep Mari Marti Campos Racing 1:33.183 5 Dino Beganovic Prema Racing 1:33.186 6 Rafael Villagomez VAR 1:33.311 7 Oliver Goethe Trident Motorsport 1:33.319 8 Gregoire Saucy ART Racing 1:33.428 9 Franco Colapinto VAR 1:33.610 10 Luke Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight 1:33.726 11 Kaylen Fredrick ART Racing 1:33.757 12 Gabriele Bortoleto Trident Motorsport 1:33.783 13 Taylor Barnard Jenzer Racing 1:33.785 14 Nikita Bedrin Jenzer Racing 1:33.790 15 Jonny Edgar MP Motorsport 1:33.813 16 Leonardo Fornaroli Trident Motorsport 1:33.835 17 Caio Collet VAR 1:33.990 18 Hugh Barter Campos Racing 1:33.995 19 Nikola Tsolov ART Racing 1:34.101 20 Ido Cohen Rhodin Carlin Motorsport 1:34.196 21 Christian Mansell Campos Racing 1:34.251 22 Sebastien Montoya Hitech Pulse-Eight 1:34.458 23 Sophia Floersch PHM Racing by Charouz 1:34.565 24 Oliver Grey Rodin Carlin Motorsport 1:35.174 25 Maxwell Easterson Rodin Carlin 1:35.804 26 Roberto Faria PHM By Charouz 1:35. 199 27 Alejandro Garcia Jenzer Motorsport 1:33.945 28 Tommy Smith VAR 1:37.180 29 Woohyun Shin PHM Racing By Charouz 1:37.212 30 Gabriele Mini Hitech Pulse eight 1:52.560

*Note Gabriele Mini had Lap time deleted for track limits.