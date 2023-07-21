Formula 3

Rain and Drama at the Hungaroring: O’Sullivan Tops Chaotic F3 Practice, Villagomez’s Crash Ends Session Early

By
2 Mins read
Share
FP 01 Zak O'Sullivan (C) Formula Motorsport Limited
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

It was a cloudy morning at the Hungaroring ahead of Friday’s practice session for the FIA Formula 3 Championship, with some areas of slight drizzle on the radar. With a dirty and green track, most of the drivers stayed in the pits for the first 20 minutes with 20 minutes remaining Luke Browning was leading the way, but at around that point, most of the leading players exited the pits and started their qualifying simulations. 

It was Beganovic who topped the times with eighteen Minutes remaining, ahead of O’Sullivan and Villagomez rounding out the top three. With six minutes to go Paul Aron on his fastest lap went to third place with a time of 1:33.180, but this was the last piece of the action when Rafael Villagomez crashed after the fast corner of Turn eleven and ripped off his front and rear wing after suffering oversteer.

Following this incident, the officials announced the session would not resume which left Zak O Sulivan fastest Mari Boya in second fastest, and Paul Aron in third fastest. 

Gabriele Mini had set some lap times but not within the confines of the racetrack and had all his competitive lap times deleted. And debutant Woohyun Shin had a competitive first outing only being 0.040 seconds behind Tommy Smith, despite stalling in traffic earlier in the session. 

Session Results

Position  Driver  Team Laptime 
Zak O’Sullivan Prema Racing 1:32.701 
Mari Boya Mp Motorsport 1.33.086
Paul Aron Prema Racing 1:33.180 
Josep Mari Marti Campos Racing 1:33.183
Dino Beganovic Prema Racing 1:33.186
Rafael Villagomez VAR 1:33.311
Oliver Goethe Trident Motorsport 1:33.319
Gregoire Saucy ART Racing 1:33.428
Franco Colapinto VAR 1:33.610
10 Luke Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight  1:33.726
11 Kaylen Fredrick ART Racing  1:33.757
12 Gabriele Bortoleto Trident Motorsport  1:33.783
13 Taylor Barnard Jenzer Racing 1:33.785
14 Nikita Bedrin Jenzer Racing 1:33.790
15 Jonny Edgar MP Motorsport 1:33.813
16 Leonardo Fornaroli Trident Motorsport 1:33.835
17 Caio Collet VAR 1:33.990 
18 Hugh Barter Campos Racing 1:33.995 
19 Nikola Tsolov ART Racing 1:34.101
20 Ido Cohen Rhodin Carlin Motorsport  1:34.196
21 Christian Mansell Campos Racing 1:34.251
22 Sebastien Montoya Hitech Pulse-Eight  1:34.458
23 Sophia Floersch PHM Racing by Charouz  1:34.565 
24 Oliver Grey Rodin Carlin Motorsport  1:35.174 
25 Maxwell Easterson Rodin Carlin   1:35.804
26 Roberto Faria PHM By Charouz  1:35. 199 
27 Alejandro Garcia Jenzer Motorsport   1:33.945
28 Tommy Smith VAR  1:37.180 
29 Woohyun Shin PHM Racing By Charouz  1:37.212
30 Gabriele Mini Hitech Pulse eight  1:52.560

*Note Gabriele Mini had Lap time deleted for track limits. 

Share
Related posts
Formula 3

Michael Shin Joins PHM Racing for Remaining Rounds of FIA Formula 3 Championship

By
1 Mins read
Michael Shin joins PHM Racing for FIA F3 Championship. South Korean driver set to make his mark in the remaining rounds
Formula 3

Colapinto Claims Emotional Victory at Rain-Soaked F3 Sprint Race in Silverstone

By
6 Mins read
Franco Colapinto won the Sprint race at Silverstone, while Oliver Goethe won the Feature race for trident; Both in mixed conditions.
Formula 1Formula 3Formula E

Aston Martin Reserve Felipe Drugovich and F3 Youngster Hugh Barter to Test for Maserati

By
2 Mins read
Maserati have confirmed that their line-up for next Monday’s Rookie Test will consist of reigning F2 World Champion Felipe Drugovich and F3 driver Hugh Barter.