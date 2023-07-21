Rain and Drama at the Hungaroring: O’Sullivan Tops Chaotic F3 Practice, Villagomez’s Crash Ends Session Early

It was a cloudy morning at the Hungaroring ahead of Friday’s practice session for the FIA Formula 3 Championship, with some areas of slight drizzle on the radar. With a dirty and green track, most of the drivers stayed in the pits for the first 20 minutes with 20 minutes remaining Luke Browning was leading the way, but at around that point, most of the leading players exited the pits and started their qualifying simulations.
It was Beganovic who topped the times with eighteen Minutes remaining, ahead of O’Sullivan and Villagomez rounding out the top three. With six minutes to go Paul Aron on his fastest lap went to third place with a time of 1:33.180, but this was the last piece of the action when Rafael Villagomez crashed after the fast corner of Turn eleven and ripped off his front and rear wing after suffering oversteer.
Following this incident, the officials announced the session would not resume which left Zak O Sulivan fastest Mari Boya in second fastest, and Paul Aron in third fastest.
Gabriele Mini had set some lap times but not within the confines of the racetrack and had all his competitive lap times deleted. And debutant Woohyun Shin had a competitive first outing only being 0.040 seconds behind Tommy Smith, despite stalling in traffic earlier in the session.
Session Results
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Laptime
|1
|Zak O’Sullivan
|Prema Racing
|1:32.701
|2
|Mari Boya
|Mp Motorsport
|1.33.086
|3
|Paul Aron
|Prema Racing
|1:33.180
|4
|Josep Mari Marti
|Campos Racing
|1:33.183
|5
|Dino Beganovic
|Prema Racing
|1:33.186
|6
|Rafael Villagomez
|VAR
|1:33.311
|7
|Oliver Goethe
|Trident Motorsport
|1:33.319
|8
|Gregoire Saucy
|ART Racing
|1:33.428
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|VAR
|1:33.610
|10
|Luke Browning
|Hitech Pulse-Eight
|1:33.726
|11
|Kaylen Fredrick
|ART Racing
|1:33.757
|12
|Gabriele Bortoleto
|Trident Motorsport
|1:33.783
|13
|Taylor Barnard
|Jenzer Racing
|1:33.785
|14
|Nikita Bedrin
|Jenzer Racing
|1:33.790
|15
|Jonny Edgar
|MP Motorsport
|1:33.813
|16
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|Trident Motorsport
|1:33.835
|17
|Caio Collet
|VAR
|1:33.990
|18
|Hugh Barter
|Campos Racing
|1:33.995
|19
|Nikola Tsolov
|ART Racing
|1:34.101
|20
|Ido Cohen
|Rhodin Carlin Motorsport
|1:34.196
|21
|Christian Mansell
|Campos Racing
|1:34.251
|22
|Sebastien Montoya
|Hitech Pulse-Eight
|1:34.458
|23
|Sophia Floersch
|PHM Racing by Charouz
|1:34.565
|24
|Oliver Grey
|Rodin Carlin Motorsport
|1:35.174
|25
|Maxwell Easterson
|Rodin Carlin
|1:35.804
|26
|Roberto Faria
|PHM By Charouz
|1:35. 199
|27
|Alejandro Garcia
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:33.945
|28
|Tommy Smith
|VAR
|1:37.180
|29
|Woohyun Shin
|PHM Racing By Charouz
|1:37.212
|30
|Gabriele Mini
|Hitech Pulse eight
|1:52.560
*Note Gabriele Mini had Lap time deleted for track limits.