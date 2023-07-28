Formula 1

Sainz Leads Wet First Practice at Spa Ahead of Piastri and Norris

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Scuderia Ferrari Press Office

Carlos Sainz Jr. was the fastest driver in the first and only practice session of the Belgian Grand Prix Sprint weekend. The session took place in heavy rain at Spa-Francorchamps, with Sainz leading the way in his Ferrari, followed by McLaren F1 Team duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

The practice session was crucial for the drivers as it was the only opportunity to get a feel for the track conditions before the qualifying session later in the day. Initially, only six drivers set a lap time within the first ten minutes, with Alex Albon eventually posting the fastest time even after suffering a lock-up at the bus stop chicane.

However, the rain intensified, and all drivers chose to stay in the pit lane, waiting for an improvement in weather conditions. After the conditions didn’t improve but stabilised, some drivers, including Sainz, ventured back onto the track. Sainz set the fastest lap on intermediate tires, outpacing Piastri’s McLaren by over half a second.

The weekend saw its first red flag when Williams Racing’s Logan Sargeant crashed into the barrier at Les Combes. As the rain intensified during the red flag period, no drivers opted to continue running once the session resumed. This meant Sainz’s lap time of 2:03.207s remained the fastest, with Piastri in second place, trailing by 0.585 seconds.

Credit: Francois Nel/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Lando Norris secured the third position, more than six-tenths behind his teammate Piastri, while Charles Leclerc finished in fourth place, ahead of Sérgio Perez.

Albon secured the sixth-fastest time for Williams, with Yuki Tsunoda putting in a good lap to go seventh fastest. The Scuderia AlphaTauri driver survived a wobbly moment at Eau Rouge earlier in the session too. Kevin Magnussen was the quickest of the two Haas F1 Team drivers in the session and finished in eighth place.

Daniel Ricciardo, who continued his comeback with AlphaTauri, took ninth, followed by Nico Hülkenberg. Fernando Alonso was the lead driver for Aston Martin Armaco Cognisant F1 Team, finishing in eleventh place, after he left it late to set a lap.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team brought several upgrades for the weekend, including a new sidepod and floor, and tested a number different rear wing configurations on both cars. However, they didn’t have much running, as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished in twelfth and thirteenth places, respectively.

Zhou Gunayu put in the fifteenth fastest lap time and also managed to survive a trip through the gravel and a close encounter with the barrier at Turn 8.

The slowest driver on track was Sargeant, but he managed to finish ahead of four drivers who didn’t set a lap. Them four were Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, and the championship leader, Max Verstappen.

With qualifying approaching and more rain forecasted, it will certainly be an interesting session with some drivers having hardly any running in the conditions in practice. However, safety will be paramount for the FIA. They hope to get the qualifying session underway, but if they can’t and the conditions aren’t safe enough for the drivers, the grid will be set on Drivers’ Championship order, meaning Verstappen would be on pole position alongside his teammate Perez, with Ricciardo and Sargeant on the back row.

POSNODRIVERCARTIMEGAPLAPS
155Carlos SainzFERRARI2:03.2079
281Oscar PiastriMCLAREN MERCEDES2:03.792+0.585s4
34Lando NorrisMCLAREN MERCEDES2:04.484+1.277s4
416Charles LeclercFERRARI2:08.148+4.941s8
511Sergio PerezRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT2:08.240+5.033s5
623Alexander AlbonWILLIAMS MERCEDES2:08.394+5.187s5
722Yuki TsunodaALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT2:09.067+5.860s8
820Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI2:09.229+6.022s7
93Daniel RicciardoALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT2:09.319+6.112s7
1027Nico HulkenbergHAAS FERRARI2:10.042+6.835s8
1114Fernando AlonsoASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES2:10.283+7.076s4
1244Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES2:10.299+7.092s7
1363George RussellMERCEDES2:10.475+7.268s7
1477Valtteri BottasALFA ROMEO FERRARI2:12.085+8.878s9
1524Zhou GuanyuALFA ROMEO FERRARI2:14.002+10.795s8
162Logan SargeantWILLIAMS MERCEDES4
1718Lance StrollASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES5
1810Pierre GaslyALPINE RENAULT2
1931Esteban OconALPINE RENAULT2
201Max VerstappenRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT2
Share
Related posts
Formula 1

Pirelli’s Mario Isola: Spa “is set to put on an even bigger show” with two-race Sprint format

By
2 Mins read
Pirelli Motorsport Director Mario Isola discusses possible track conditions and set-up strategies at the Sprint weekend in Belgium.
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso: “Hopefully we can bounce back this weekend with a strong result”

By
2 Mins read
Fernando Alonso heads to Belgium on the back of his worst result of the 2023 season so far last weekend in Hungary, with the Spaniard eager to fight once more for podium finishes.
Formula 1

McLaren now ‘True Contenders’ to be the Second Fastest Team for rest of 2023 – George Russell

By
1 Mins read
George Russell believes McLaren are now genuine contenders to be the second fastest team in Formula 1 after its recent updates brought podium finishes in the British and Hungarian Grand Prix.