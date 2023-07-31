NASCAR Truck SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

Sam Mayer, Carson Hocevar win in dramatic late battles

Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images, Logan Riely/Getty Images

In Wisconsin on Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America came down to an overtime scramble as Sam Mayer had to hold off Parker Kligerman and Austin Hill to win. Hours later in Virginia, Carson Hocevar got by Ty Majeski in the closing laps to end the Craftsman Truck Series regular season on a high note at Richmond Raceway.

Mayer, a Wisconsinite, tailed his JR Motorsports team-mate Justin Allgaier for much of the day before a massive wreck occurred with four laps remaining; Sammy Smith and A.J. Allmendinger made contact that shot both into the grass before the latter ricocheted off the wall, and Cole Custer was also collected to trigger the caution and set up overtime. Despite leading 42 of 49 laps and winning the first two stages, Allgaier spun and fell to eighteenth.

With Allgaier out of the picture, Mayer squared off with Sage Karam before Kligerman entered the picture. Neither he nor Austin Hill were able to catch Mayer as he pulled away for his maiden Xfinity win.

Like Mayer, Hocevar was not the most dominant driver in the Truck race. Majeski put on a clinic from the pole in Richmond as he led 168 of 250 laps. Even a speeding penalty on pit road for going 50.01 miles per hour (45 mph is the speed limit, but drivers are permitted to go over by five mph at most) was not enough to put him down. Meanwhile, Hocevar’s night started on a sour note when he had to pit with a flat tyre before the race even began.

However, pit strategy placed Hocevar at the front on fresher tyres than Majeski, who was unable to keep him at bay before Hocevar cleared him with four laps to go.

“Our truck was so much faster than everybody else,” said Majeski who settled for second. “Hindsight is always 20/20, obviously maybe should have pitted, but without that speeding penalty we win it staying out too. I’m disappointed. We’ve got to clean up the mistakes and be better, but the good news is we have fast trucks heading into the playoffs.

“You can’t do anything. You’re on 100-and-whatever-lap tyres and he’s on 40. You just don’t have a chance. I felt like our pace was going to be okay, but once guys are on new tyres, there were so many of them, they kept passing me and getting me off the bottom. I was just losing too much lap time to maintain the lead there, so it’s disappointing, but we should be good at IRP.”

Corey Heim finished third to win the regular season championship.

Xfinity race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
151Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet49Running
21748Parker KligermanBig Machine Racing TeamChevrolet49Running
31421Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet49Running
4624Sage KaramSam Hunt RacingToyota49Running
5498Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord49Running
6138Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet49Running
7926Kaz GralaSam Hunt RacingToyota49Running
81191Josh BilickiDGM RacingChevrolet49Running
9110A.J. Allmendinger*Kaulig RacingChevrolet49Running
10339Brandon JonesJR MotorsportsChevrolet49Running
113211Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet49Running
121927Jeb BurtonJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet49Running
133439Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord49Running
142031Parker RetzlaffJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet49Running
15266Brennan PooleJD MotorsportsChevrolet49Running
162378Anthony AlfredoB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet49Running
172502Blaine PerkinsOur MotorsportsChevrolet49Running
1837Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet49Running
192144Brad PérezAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet49Running
20384Kyle WeathermanJD MotorsportsChevrolet49Running
211892Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet49Running
222953Patrick EmerlingEmerling-Gase MotorsportsChevrolet49Running
233538Joe Graf Jr.RSS RacingFord49Running
242835Stanton BarrettEmerling-Gase MotorsportsToyota49Running
253066Dexter StaceyMBM MotorsportsToyota49Running
26122Sheldon CreedRIchard Childress RacingChevrolet49Running
273151Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet49Running
282245Leland HoneymanAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet45Transmission
29719Connor MosackJoe Gibbs RacingToyota44Rear Gear
30200Cole CusterStewart-Haas RacingFord41Accident
311018Sammy SmithJoe Gibbs RacingToyota41Accident
322728Kyle SiegRSS RacingFord39Brakes
333708Alex LabbéSS-Green Light RacingFord38Accident
34820John Hunter NemechekJoe Gibbs RacingToyota31Accident
353643Ryan EllisAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet25Accident
361525Brett MoffittAM RacingFord23Hub
371616Chandler SmithKaulig RacingChevrolet20Accident
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points

Truck race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
11742Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet250Running
2198Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingFord250Running
31538Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord250Running
41235Jake GarciaMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet250Running
5551Matt MillsKyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet250Running
6211Corey HeimTRICON GarageToyota250Running
7888Matt CraftonThorSport RacingFord250Running
8142Nick SanchezRev RacingChevrolet249Running
91323Grant EnfingerGMS RacingChevrolet249Running
1031William SawalichTRICON GarageToyota249Running
11619Christian EckesMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet249Running
12499Ben RhodesThorSport RacingFord249Running
132116Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota249Running
141917Taylor GrayTRICON GarageToyota249Running
152513Hailie DeeganThorSport RacingFord249Running
16715Tanner GrayTRICON GarageToyota249Running
171025Matt DiBenedettoRackley WARChevrolet249Running
181141Bayley CurreyNiece MotorsportsChevrolet248Running
191624Rajah CaruthGMS RacingChevrolet248Running
202466Conner JonesThorSport RacingFord248Running
211843Daniel DyeGMS RacingChevrolet248Running
2294Chase PurdyKyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet248Running
233056Timmy HillHill MotorsportsToyota248Running
24279Colby HowardCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet247Running
25205Dean ThompsonTRICON GarageToyota247Running
262902Will RodgersYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet247Running
272352Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota247Running
282245Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet247Running
292632Bret HolmesBret Holmes RacingChevrolet247Running
302830Ryan VargasOn Point MotorsportsToyota246Running
313490Justin CarrollTC MotorsportsToyota245Running
323522Christian RoseAM RacingFord244Running
333133Derek LemkeReaume Brothers RacingFord243Running
343320Mason Massey*Young’s MotorsportsChevrolet242Running
353212Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet240Running
363634Josh ReaumeReaume Brothers RacingFord239Running
DNQ14Trey HutchensTrey Hutchens RacingChevrolet
DNQ46Memphis VillarrealG2G RacingToyota
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
