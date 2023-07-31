Sam Mayer, Carson Hocevar win in dramatic late battles

In Wisconsin on Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America came down to an overtime scramble as Sam Mayer had to hold off Parker Kligerman and Austin Hill to win. Hours later in Virginia, Carson Hocevar got by Ty Majeski in the closing laps to end the Craftsman Truck Series regular season on a high note at Richmond Raceway.

Mayer, a Wisconsinite, tailed his JR Motorsports team-mate Justin Allgaier for much of the day before a massive wreck occurred with four laps remaining; Sammy Smith and A.J. Allmendinger made contact that shot both into the grass before the latter ricocheted off the wall, and Cole Custer was also collected to trigger the caution and set up overtime. Despite leading 42 of 49 laps and winning the first two stages, Allgaier spun and fell to eighteenth.

With Allgaier out of the picture, Mayer squared off with Sage Karam before Kligerman entered the picture. Neither he nor Austin Hill were able to catch Mayer as he pulled away for his maiden Xfinity win.

Like Mayer, Hocevar was not the most dominant driver in the Truck race. Majeski put on a clinic from the pole in Richmond as he led 168 of 250 laps. Even a speeding penalty on pit road for going 50.01 miles per hour (45 mph is the speed limit, but drivers are permitted to go over by five mph at most) was not enough to put him down. Meanwhile, Hocevar’s night started on a sour note when he had to pit with a flat tyre before the race even began.

However, pit strategy placed Hocevar at the front on fresher tyres than Majeski, who was unable to keep him at bay before Hocevar cleared him with four laps to go.

“Our truck was so much faster than everybody else,” said Majeski who settled for second. “Hindsight is always 20/20, obviously maybe should have pitted, but without that speeding penalty we win it staying out too. I’m disappointed. We’ve got to clean up the mistakes and be better, but the good news is we have fast trucks heading into the playoffs.

“You can’t do anything. You’re on 100-and-whatever-lap tyres and he’s on 40. You just don’t have a chance. I felt like our pace was going to be okay, but once guys are on new tyres, there were so many of them, they kept passing me and getting me off the bottom. I was just losing too much lap time to maintain the lead there, so it’s disappointing, but we should be good at IRP.”

Corey Heim finished third to win the regular season championship.

Xfinity race results

Finish Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer Laps Status 1 5 1 Sam Mayer JR Motorsports Chevrolet 49 Running 2 17 48 Parker Kligerman Big Machine Racing Team Chevrolet 49 Running 3 14 21 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 49 Running 4 6 24 Sage Karam Sam Hunt Racing Toyota 49 Running 5 4 98 Riley Herbst Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 49 Running 6 13 8 Josh Berry JR Motorsports Chevrolet 49 Running 7 9 26 Kaz Grala Sam Hunt Racing Toyota 49 Running 8 11 91 Josh Bilicki DGM Racing Chevrolet 49 Running 9 1 10 A.J. Allmendinger* Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 49 Running 10 33 9 Brandon Jones JR Motorsports Chevrolet 49 Running 11 32 11 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 49 Running 12 19 27 Jeb Burton Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 49 Running 13 34 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing Ford 49 Running 14 20 31 Parker Retzlaff Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 49 Running 15 26 6 Brennan Poole JD Motorsports Chevrolet 49 Running 16 23 78 Anthony Alfredo B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet 49 Running 17 25 02 Blaine Perkins Our Motorsports Chevrolet 49 Running 18 3 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet 49 Running 19 21 44 Brad Pérez Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 49 Running 20 38 4 Kyle Weatherman JD Motorsports Chevrolet 49 Running 21 18 92 Josh Williams DGM Racing Chevrolet 49 Running 22 29 53 Patrick Emerling Emerling-Gase Motorsports Chevrolet 49 Running 23 35 38 Joe Graf Jr. RSS Racing Ford 49 Running 24 28 35 Stanton Barrett Emerling-Gase Motorsports Toyota 49 Running 25 30 66 Dexter Stacey MBM Motorsports Toyota 49 Running 26 12 2 Sheldon Creed RIchard Childress Racing Chevrolet 49 Running 27 31 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet 49 Running 28 22 45 Leland Honeyman Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 45 Transmission 29 7 19 Connor Mosack Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 44 Rear Gear 30 2 00 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 41 Accident 31 10 18 Sammy Smith Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 41 Accident 32 27 28 Kyle Sieg RSS Racing Ford 39 Brakes 33 37 08 Alex Labbé SS-Green Light Racing Ford 38 Accident 34 8 20 John Hunter Nemechek Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 31 Accident 35 36 43 Ryan Ellis Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 25 Accident 36 15 25 Brett Moffitt AM Racing Ford 23 Hub 37 16 16 Chandler Smith Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 20 Accident Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year

* – Ineligible for points

Truck race results