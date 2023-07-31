Sam Mayer, Carson Hocevar win in dramatic late battles

In Wisconsin on Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America came down to an overtime scramble as Sam Mayer had to hold off Parker Kligerman and Austin Hill to win. Hours later in Virginia, Carson Hocevar got by Ty Majeski in the closing laps to end the Craftsman Truck Series regular season on a high note at Richmond Raceway.
Mayer, a Wisconsinite, tailed his JR Motorsports team-mate Justin Allgaier for much of the day before a massive wreck occurred with four laps remaining; Sammy Smith and A.J. Allmendinger made contact that shot both into the grass before the latter ricocheted off the wall, and Cole Custer was also collected to trigger the caution and set up overtime. Despite leading 42 of 49 laps and winning the first two stages, Allgaier spun and fell to eighteenth.
With Allgaier out of the picture, Mayer squared off with Sage Karam before Kligerman entered the picture. Neither he nor Austin Hill were able to catch Mayer as he pulled away for his maiden Xfinity win.
Like Mayer, Hocevar was not the most dominant driver in the Truck race. Majeski put on a clinic from the pole in Richmond as he led 168 of 250 laps. Even a speeding penalty on pit road for going 50.01 miles per hour (45 mph is the speed limit, but drivers are permitted to go over by five mph at most) was not enough to put him down. Meanwhile, Hocevar’s night started on a sour note when he had to pit with a flat tyre before the race even began.
However, pit strategy placed Hocevar at the front on fresher tyres than Majeski, who was unable to keep him at bay before Hocevar cleared him with four laps to go.
“Our truck was so much faster than everybody else,” said Majeski who settled for second. “Hindsight is always 20/20, obviously maybe should have pitted, but without that speeding penalty we win it staying out too. I’m disappointed. We’ve got to clean up the mistakes and be better, but the good news is we have fast trucks heading into the playoffs.
“You can’t do anything. You’re on 100-and-whatever-lap tyres and he’s on 40. You just don’t have a chance. I felt like our pace was going to be okay, but once guys are on new tyres, there were so many of them, they kept passing me and getting me off the bottom. I was just losing too much lap time to maintain the lead there, so it’s disappointing, but we should be good at IRP.”
Corey Heim finished third to win the regular season championship.
Xfinity race results
|Finish
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Status
|1
|5
|1
|Sam Mayer
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|49
|Running
|2
|17
|48
|Parker Kligerman
|Big Machine Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|49
|Running
|3
|14
|21
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|49
|Running
|4
|6
|24
|Sage Karam
|Sam Hunt Racing
|Toyota
|49
|Running
|5
|4
|98
|Riley Herbst
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|49
|Running
|6
|13
|8
|Josh Berry
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|49
|Running
|7
|9
|26
|Kaz Grala
|Sam Hunt Racing
|Toyota
|49
|Running
|8
|11
|91
|Josh Bilicki
|DGM Racing
|Chevrolet
|49
|Running
|9
|1
|10
|A.J. Allmendinger*
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|49
|Running
|10
|33
|9
|Brandon Jones
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|49
|Running
|11
|32
|11
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|49
|Running
|12
|19
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Chevrolet
|49
|Running
|13
|34
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Ford
|49
|Running
|14
|20
|31
|Parker Retzlaff
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Chevrolet
|49
|Running
|15
|26
|6
|Brennan Poole
|JD Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|49
|Running
|16
|23
|78
|Anthony Alfredo
|B.J. McLeod Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|49
|Running
|17
|25
|02
|Blaine Perkins
|Our Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|49
|Running
|18
|3
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|49
|Running
|19
|21
|44
|Brad Pérez
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Chevrolet
|49
|Running
|20
|38
|4
|Kyle Weatherman
|JD Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|49
|Running
|21
|18
|92
|Josh Williams
|DGM Racing
|Chevrolet
|49
|Running
|22
|29
|53
|Patrick Emerling
|Emerling-Gase Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|49
|Running
|23
|35
|38
|Joe Graf Jr.
|RSS Racing
|Ford
|49
|Running
|24
|28
|35
|Stanton Barrett
|Emerling-Gase Motorsports
|Toyota
|49
|Running
|25
|30
|66
|Dexter Stacey
|MBM Motorsports
|Toyota
|49
|Running
|26
|12
|2
|Sheldon Creed
|RIchard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|49
|Running
|27
|31
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Jeremy Clements Racing
|Chevrolet
|49
|Running
|28
|22
|45
|Leland Honeyman
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Chevrolet
|45
|Transmission
|29
|7
|19
|Connor Mosack
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|44
|Rear Gear
|30
|2
|00
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|41
|Accident
|31
|10
|18
|Sammy Smith
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|41
|Accident
|32
|27
|28
|Kyle Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Ford
|39
|Brakes
|33
|37
|08
|Alex Labbé
|SS-Green Light Racing
|Ford
|38
|Accident
|34
|8
|20
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|31
|Accident
|35
|36
|43
|Ryan Ellis
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Accident
|36
|15
|25
|Brett Moffitt
|AM Racing
|Ford
|23
|Hub
|37
|16
|16
|Chandler Smith
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Accident
* – Ineligible for points
Truck race results
|Finish
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Status
|1
|17
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|250
|Running
|2
|1
|98
|Ty Majeski
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|250
|Running
|3
|15
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|250
|Running
|4
|12
|35
|Jake Garcia
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|Chevrolet
|250
|Running
|5
|5
|51
|Matt Mills
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|250
|Running
|6
|2
|11
|Corey Heim
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|250
|Running
|7
|8
|88
|Matt Crafton
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|250
|Running
|8
|14
|2
|Nick Sanchez
|Rev Racing
|Chevrolet
|249
|Running
|9
|13
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|249
|Running
|10
|3
|1
|William Sawalich
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|249
|Running
|11
|6
|19
|Christian Eckes
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|Chevrolet
|249
|Running
|12
|4
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|249
|Running
|13
|21
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|Hattori Racing Enterprises
|Toyota
|249
|Running
|14
|19
|17
|Taylor Gray
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|249
|Running
|15
|25
|13
|Hailie Deegan
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|249
|Running
|16
|7
|15
|Tanner Gray
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|249
|Running
|17
|10
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Rackley WAR
|Chevrolet
|249
|Running
|18
|11
|41
|Bayley Currey
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|248
|Running
|19
|16
|24
|Rajah Caruth
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|248
|Running
|20
|24
|66
|Conner Jones
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|248
|Running
|21
|18
|43
|Daniel Dye
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|248
|Running
|22
|9
|4
|Chase Purdy
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|248
|Running
|23
|30
|56
|Timmy Hill
|Hill Motorsports
|Toyota
|248
|Running
|24
|27
|9
|Colby Howard
|CR7 Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|247
|Running
|25
|20
|5
|Dean Thompson
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|247
|Running
|26
|29
|02
|Will Rodgers
|Young’s Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|247
|Running
|27
|23
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar Friesen Racing
|Toyota
|247
|Running
|28
|22
|45
|Lawless Alan
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|247
|Running
|29
|26
|32
|Bret Holmes
|Bret Holmes Racing
|Chevrolet
|247
|Running
|30
|28
|30
|Ryan Vargas
|On Point Motorsports
|Toyota
|246
|Running
|31
|34
|90
|Justin Carroll
|TC Motorsports
|Toyota
|245
|Running
|32
|35
|22
|Christian Rose
|AM Racing
|Ford
|244
|Running
|33
|31
|33
|Derek Lemke
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|Ford
|243
|Running
|34
|33
|20
|Mason Massey*
|Young’s Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|242
|Running
|35
|32
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|Young’s Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|240
|Running
|36
|36
|34
|Josh Reaume
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|Ford
|239
|Running
|DNQ
|14
|Trey Hutchens
|Trey Hutchens Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNQ
|46
|Memphis Villarreal
|G2G Racing
|Toyota