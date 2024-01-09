Spencer Boyd launches Freedom Racing Enterprises

After five years at Young’s Motorsports, Spencer Boyd has formed his own team Freedom Racing Enterprises in collaboration with Chris Miller, whose Freedom Warranty lends its name to the outfit. He will race the #76 Chevrolet Silverado RST full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for 2024.

“This is a wildly proud moment for me. If you asked a wide-eyed twenty-year-old me at Martinsville Speedway if I was going to start my own NASCAR team in the next decade, I might have laughed it off,” said Boyd. “I have been blessed to be able to race cars for a living and remain part of the NASCAR family for as long as I have. I wouldn’t be here without a small group of very important people to my career so I definitely want to thank them for believing in me through thick and thin. They know who they are and hope they are sharing in this feeling of pride.”

The team acquired the Silverados from GMS Racing, a twice championship-winning organisation that shut down at the end of the 2023 season.

While #76 is chosen to reflect the team’s name as a nod to the year of American independence in 1776, Boyd also has a history with the number. In 2018, he ran his lone Xfinity Series campaign in the #76 Chevrolet for SS-Green Light Racing, finishing twenty-sixth in points before committing to the Truck Series the following year.

In his first season with Young’s in 2019, he scored his and the team’s maiden victory at Talladega. He was a series full-timer over the next four years in the #20 and #12 trucks, scoring one more top ten at the same track in 2021. In 2023, he was twenty-eighth in the standings with a best finish of sixteenth at Bristol Dirt.

Jeff Hammond, an analyst for FOX Sports’ NASCAR coverage, will serve as FRE’s general manager. He was previously one of the top crew chiefs in the NASCAR Cup Series, winning a championship and Daytona 500, before stepping away to focus on broadcasting; he returned to the pit box in 2020 with Clay Greenfield’s Truck programme.

“This is an invigorating endeavor with some very competent people,” Miller commented. “Business success is about surrounding yourself with good people all pulling the rope in the same direction and that is what we have here. I look forward to being part of the journey.”