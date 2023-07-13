SARR T3.2 winner Diego Blas entering Desafio Ruta 40

Diego José Blas Lopez will be one of the higher profile names representing host country Argentina when the World Rally-Raid Championship arrives for the Desafío Ruta 40.

Despite it being his first time there, Blas finished second among UTVs at the South American Rally Race in February to win the T3.2 subcategory. Racing a Can-Am Maverick, he won the opening stage in the class and carried the momentum into three more victories to beat Allan Cestari by over twenty-six minutes.

After SARR, the Tucumán native has focused on the Campeonato Argentino de Rally y Navegación (CaNav) where he leads the T3.2 standings. He retired from the most recent round in General Alvear.

His SARR-winning Can-Am, nicknamed “El León” (“The Lion”), will also be used for the DR 40 and prepared by GM Motorsport. Conrado Azategui remains his navigator.

“I am happy and motivated to have the car as it should be for the Desafío Ruta 40,” he told Campeones. “We call it León, so León returns for the Ruta 40 and we will continue to enjoy this.”

The Desafío Ruta 40 begin on 27 August and run through 1 September.