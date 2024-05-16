World Rally-Raid Championship

Ibero-American Cross Country Rally Championship to be awarded at DR 40

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Julien Delfosse/DPPI

Besides the race win and more momentum in the World Rally-Raid Championship, the Desafío Ruta 40 in June will also award the inaugural Ibero-American Cross Country Rally Championship.

Dubbed the Campeonato Iberoamericano de Rally Cross Country in Spanish, it is eligible for all riders from Ibero-American countries who are signed up in the FIM categories—RallyGP, Rally2, Rally3, and Quad.

While Ibero-America is often used interchangeably with Latin America, Spain and Portugal are typically also included in the former. The FIM uses the Iberian-included definition for its sanction, such as the 2023 Iberoamerican Motocross Championship exclusively taking place in Spain.

“Scheduled to be held from June 1 to 7 in Córdoba, San Juan and La Rioja in Argentina, Desafío Ruta 40 YPF INFINIA will not only be valid as the fourth round of the World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC), but it will also be the venue for the title of the Ibero-American Cross Country Rally Championship,” reads a statement from race officials.

“Reserved for Ibero-American FIM riders (all riders registered for the Desafío Ruta 40 will be automatically entered), this title will be an extra boost for a competition that is already full throttle with the presence of the best riders in the world, along with the most prestigious manufacturers in the competitive world of two-wheelers.

“Desafío Ruta 40 has already become one of the most important events of the season and this new title to be awarded among the FIM riders further strengthens the event’s position as one of the most outstanding competitions within the discipline. The competition has already left an indelible mark in the history of rally-raid and this edition promises to exceed all expectations.

“Having a challenging itinerary, breathtaking landscapes and the participation of more than 100 riders, Desafío Ruta 40 YPF INFINIA 2024 is ready to offer an unforgettable week full of excitement, action and extraordinary moments.”

Had the championship existed in 2023, Luciano Benavides would have claimed it on home soil under the Lain America-only definition as he finished second behind Spain’s Tosha Schareina. Of course, Schareina would have been the victor if the Iberian Peninsula was included.

Scheduled for 1–7 June, the Desafío Ruta 40 is the penultimate round of the 2024 W2RC.

Share
Avatar photo
3642 posts

About author
Justin is not an off-road racer, but he writes about it for The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
World Rally-Raid Championship

Akira Miura to race Toyota Hilux at Baja Greece, Dubai

By
1 Mins read
Akira Miura will trade in his Toyota Land Cruiser for a Toyota Hilux as he enters the Baja Greece and Dubai International Baja for Overdrive Racing.
World Rally-Raid Championship

Can-Am Maverick R already seeing rally success before FIA homologation

By
2 Mins read
While the Can-Am Maverick R is tearing it up in America, it won’t be approved for the World Rally-Raid Championship until 2025. In the meantime, it’s been more than fast in regional cross-country rallies.
World Rally-Raid Championship

Andrei Rudnitski "would like to see a Baltic countries (rally raid) championship"

By
3 Mins read
After racing Estonia’s only rally raid, co-driver Andrei Rudnitski is receptive to the idea of a cross-country rally series in the Baltics alongside Latvia and burgeoning rally hotbed Lithuania.