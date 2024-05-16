Ibero-American Cross Country Rally Championship to be awarded at DR 40

Besides the race win and more momentum in the World Rally-Raid Championship, the Desafío Ruta 40 in June will also award the inaugural Ibero-American Cross Country Rally Championship.

Dubbed the Campeonato Iberoamericano de Rally Cross Country in Spanish, it is eligible for all riders from Ibero-American countries who are signed up in the FIM categories—RallyGP, Rally2, Rally3, and Quad.

While Ibero-America is often used interchangeably with Latin America, Spain and Portugal are typically also included in the former. The FIM uses the Iberian-included definition for its sanction, such as the 2023 Iberoamerican Motocross Championship exclusively taking place in Spain.

“Scheduled to be held from June 1 to 7 in Córdoba, San Juan and La Rioja in Argentina, Desafío Ruta 40 YPF INFINIA will not only be valid as the fourth round of the World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC), but it will also be the venue for the title of the Ibero-American Cross Country Rally Championship,” reads a statement from race officials.

“Reserved for Ibero-American FIM riders (all riders registered for the Desafío Ruta 40 will be automatically entered), this title will be an extra boost for a competition that is already full throttle with the presence of the best riders in the world, along with the most prestigious manufacturers in the competitive world of two-wheelers.

“Desafío Ruta 40 has already become one of the most important events of the season and this new title to be awarded among the FIM riders further strengthens the event’s position as one of the most outstanding competitions within the discipline. The competition has already left an indelible mark in the history of rally-raid and this edition promises to exceed all expectations.

“Having a challenging itinerary, breathtaking landscapes and the participation of more than 100 riders, Desafío Ruta 40 YPF INFINIA 2024 is ready to offer an unforgettable week full of excitement, action and extraordinary moments.”

Had the championship existed in 2023, Luciano Benavides would have claimed it on home soil under the Lain America-only definition as he finished second behind Spain’s Tosha Schareina. Of course, Schareina would have been the victor if the Iberian Peninsula was included.

Scheduled for 1–7 June, the Desafío Ruta 40 is the penultimate round of the 2024 W2RC.