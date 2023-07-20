NASCAR Cup Series

Shane van Gisbergen returning to NASCAR at Indy

Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Shane van Gisbergen will look to go two-for-two in NASCAR. On Wednesday, Trackhouse Racing Team announced he will return to the Cup Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on 13 August, once again driving the #91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Van Gisbergen stunned the NASCAR world when he won in his stock car début on the streets of Chicago in early July, solidifying him as one of the best drivers in motorsport today. He is one of seven drivers to win in their maiden Cup start and the first in NASCAR’s modern era, and the sixth foreign-born racer to win in the highest tier of stock car racing.

Just a week later, he returned to Australia to continue his pursuit of a fourth Supercars Championship. The twice-reigning champion is currently fourth in points with three wins.

Indianapolis will be a star-studded affair as van Gisbergen is joined by fellow Supercars star Brodie Kostecki. Formula One Champion Jenson Button and Le Mans ace Kamui Kobayashi are also taking part.

The #91, part of Trackhouse’s PROJECT91 programme to bring international racing stars to NASCAR, was not supposed to run more races in 2023 before adding Indy.

“SVG running it back at Indy is awesome for Trackhouse. But as a racer and a passionate race fan, seeing him with Kostecki, Kobayashi, and Button in a NASCAR cup race at Indy is the stuff of dreams,” wrote Trackhouse owner Justin Marks. “I friggin love this sport and being a fan of it during these times….pinch me. It’s a W for the global industry. NASCAR cup drivers are some of the best I’ve ever seen. We’re so lucky to see them race against some of the best from other disciplines. This is only the start. Auto racing has an amazing future and I’m here for it.”

