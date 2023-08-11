IndyCar

Castroneves set for Indy 500-only schedule, minority stake in Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 and beyond

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Travis Hinkle/Penske Entertainment/Courtesy of IndyCar

As Tom Blomqvist joins Meyer Shank Racing as a full-time driver in the IndyCar Series in 2024, Helio Castroneves is scaling back his racing efforts with the team. In a press conference at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before qualifying for Saturday’s Gallagher Grand Prix, the four-time Indy 500 winner announced that 2023 will be his final full-time season in IndyCar as his focus turns to the Indy 500 and the “Drive for 5” (his campaign to win a record-setting fifth Indianapolis 500). Team owners Mike Shank and Jim Meyer also introduced Castroneves as a minority stakeholder in the team, with the Brazilian joining Shank, Meyer, and Liberty Media Group as those holding stakes in MSR.

Although he won’t be running every IndyCar race moving forward, Castroneves made it clear that this announcement is anything but retirement. “…my line is open now to do other series.” said Castroneves, reiterating his love for competing. “I can do SRX, IMSA, NASCAR, Stockcar Brazil, whatever the lines ring.” The 48-year-old will be with the team throughout the 2024 season and future seasons as a team advisor/driver coach, much like his fellow countryman Tony Kanaan with Arrow McLaren. Castroneves made sure that his position would be respected, jokingly making Blomqvist refer to him as “Boss”.

We began talking with Helio, I don’t know, more than a couple months ago. We had a couple of great conversations about what Helio wanted, what we thought was really good for our sponsors, what’s great for Meyer Shank Racing.

Jim Meyer – Co-Owner, Meyer Shank Racing

Castroneves currently sits at 20th in the points standings, ahead of Agustin Canapino and one point behind Santino Ferrucci. The 20+-year series vet has a singular top 10 so far in 2023, with a best qualifying result of eighth for the second race of the Iowa doubleheader.

Born and raised in the suburbs of Indianapolis, Gabe joined the TCF team in 2023 to cover the IndyCar Series. He currently studies Broadcast and Digital Journalism at Syracuse University. You can follow him on Twitter @gabe_perrin.
