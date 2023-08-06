NASCAR Xfinity Series

John Hunter Nemechek bounces back from early wreck to win Michigan

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

John Hunter Nemechek‘s Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway began in disaster but ended in dominance. He and Joe Gibbs Racing team-mates Sammy Smith and Ty Gibbs all wrecked together just twelve laps into the race, but Nemechek was able to work his way back through the order to lead the most laps and secure his fifth win of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

The accident occurred when Nemechek hit Gibbs’ rear as they exited turn two, with Smith running behind them. As Gibbs went sideways and Nemechek slid into the infield, Smith collided with Carson Hocevar which ended his day. Gibbs gestured at Nemechek in frustration, though he was able to continue the race.

“I have to apologise to Ty and the #19 team. I didn’t mean to get into him,” said Nemechek. “I’m the one that has been preaching about team-mates. It was my fault. I put him in a bad aero spot. It looked like he got loose and then I couldn’t checkup. Just chain reaction type of events, but it is my fault. I take the blame for that. We will move on from it. Him and I will have a discussion about it.”

Despite the incident, Nemechek did not fall a lap down and thus remained in contention. After spending the first stage trying to make up lost ground, he won Stage #2 ahead of Justin Allgaier.

Allgaier, who claimed Stage #1, was eventually taken out of contention after a pit crewman went over the wall too soon during a green-flag stop. With Allgaier no longer a threat, Nemechek dominated the final stage to win.

Besides his fifth triumph of the year, Nemechek also secured the 200th Xfinity win for JGR.

“It’s definitely special being able to win so many races for JGR in the Xfinity Series,” he continued. “I’m just the lucky guy that gets to hold the wheel of these fast Toyota GR Supras every single weekend. Super thankful, super grateful. All the glory to God. Getting 200 is sweet. We’ve been joking about it for the past few weeks, and after the past couple of weeks that we’ve had, we’ve definitely needed to rebound. This is a great rebound.”

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
11020John Hunter NemechekJoe Gibbs RacingToyota125Running
218Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet125Running
3149Brandon JonesJR MotorsportsChevrolet125Running
4819Ty Gibbs*Joe Gibbs RacingToyota125Running
541Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet125Running
6598Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord125Running
71110Ross Chastain*Kaulig RacingChevrolet125Running
81748Parker KligermanBig Machine Racing TeamChevrolet125Running
92431Parker RetzlaffJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet125Running
102327Jeb BurtonJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet125Running
11321Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet125Running
12152Sheldon CreedRichard Childress RacingChevrolet125Running
132239Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord125Running
1427Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet125Running
151611Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet125Running
161300Cole CusterStewart-Haas RacingFord125Running
171225Brett MoffittAM RacingFord125Running
181878Anthony AlfredoB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet125Running
192128Kyle SiegRSS RacingFord125Running
20616Chandler SmithKaulig RacingChevrolet125Running
212526Kaz GralaSam Hunt RacingToyota124Running
222992Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet124Running
233543Ryan EllisAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet124Running
243445Jeffrey EarnhardtAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet124Running
253366Sage KaramMBM MotorsportsFord124Running
262751Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet124Running
272838Joe Graf Jr.RSS RacingFord124Running
283274Dawson CramCHK RacingChevrolet124Running
29376Brennan PooleJD MotorsportsChevrolet123Running
30264Garrett SmithleyJD MotorsportsChevrolet123Running
313007Stefan ParsonsSS-Green Light RacingChevrolet123Running
32777Carson Hocevar*Spire MotorsportsChevrolet123Running
333802Blaine PerkinsOur MotorsportsChevrolet123Running
343635Patrick EmerlingEmerling-Gase MotorsportsFord120Running
352091Kyle WeathermanDGM RacingChevrolet91Electrical
361924Connor MosackSam Hunt RacingToyota39Accident
373108Mason Maggio*SS-Green Light RacingFord16Accident
38918Sammy SmithJoe Gibbs RacingToyota11Accident
DNQ44Mason MasseyAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet
DNQ53C.J. McLaughlinEmerling-Gase MotorsportsChevrolet
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
Share
Avatar photo
2980 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Ryan Ellis to go full-time Xfinity in 2024

By
1 Mins read
Ryan Ellis will race full-time in NASCAR for the first time in 2024 when he contests the Xfinity Series slate with Alpha Prime Racing.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sage Karam joins MBM Motorsports for Michigan Xfinity

By
1 Mins read
Coming off a career-best fourth at Road America, Sage Karam will try to bring good fortune to MBM Motorsports at Michigan.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Conor Daly joins Alpha Prime for Indy Xfinity

By
1 Mins read
Conor Daly will run his first NASCAR Xfinity race since 2018 at Indianapolis for Alpha Prime Racing.