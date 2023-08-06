John Hunter Nemechek bounces back from early wreck to win Michigan

John Hunter Nemechek‘s Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway began in disaster but ended in dominance. He and Joe Gibbs Racing team-mates Sammy Smith and Ty Gibbs all wrecked together just twelve laps into the race, but Nemechek was able to work his way back through the order to lead the most laps and secure his fifth win of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

The accident occurred when Nemechek hit Gibbs’ rear as they exited turn two, with Smith running behind them. As Gibbs went sideways and Nemechek slid into the infield, Smith collided with Carson Hocevar which ended his day. Gibbs gestured at Nemechek in frustration, though he was able to continue the race.

“I have to apologise to Ty and the #19 team. I didn’t mean to get into him,” said Nemechek. “I’m the one that has been preaching about team-mates. It was my fault. I put him in a bad aero spot. It looked like he got loose and then I couldn’t checkup. Just chain reaction type of events, but it is my fault. I take the blame for that. We will move on from it. Him and I will have a discussion about it.”

Despite the incident, Nemechek did not fall a lap down and thus remained in contention. After spending the first stage trying to make up lost ground, he won Stage #2 ahead of Justin Allgaier.

Allgaier, who claimed Stage #1, was eventually taken out of contention after a pit crewman went over the wall too soon during a green-flag stop. With Allgaier no longer a threat, Nemechek dominated the final stage to win.

Besides his fifth triumph of the year, Nemechek also secured the 200th Xfinity win for JGR.

“It’s definitely special being able to win so many races for JGR in the Xfinity Series,” he continued. “I’m just the lucky guy that gets to hold the wheel of these fast Toyota GR Supras every single weekend. Super thankful, super grateful. All the glory to God. Getting 200 is sweet. We’ve been joking about it for the past few weeks, and after the past couple of weeks that we’ve had, we’ve definitely needed to rebound. This is a great rebound.”

