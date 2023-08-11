IndyCar

Rahal surges to first pole since 2017 at Indy Road Course

Credit: Joe Skibinski/Penske Entertainment/Courtesy of IndyCar

“I’ve seen plenty of the hate, plenty of the can’t do it, can’t compete with the kids, can’t whatever.”

That was one of the first sentences out of the mouth of Graham Rahal after he clinched the pole for Saturday’s Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His first since 2017 and the fourth of his career, this pole marks a big comeback for the Ohio native after he was the sole driver bumped during qualifying for the Indy 500 in May.

Backing up Rahal on the front row is RLL teammate Christian Lundgaard, down one spot from the GMR Grand Prix in May where he grabbed his first career pole. Fellow Rahal driver Jack Harvey completed an impressive outing for the Ohio-based outfit, missing out on the top five by just a few tenths by qualifying in eighth. Speaking on his team’s positive performance, Lundgaard said “Every time we come to this racetrack, we know we’ll be able to fight for a win. Now we’ve just given ourselves two chances.”

Graham Rahal turns around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course during qualifying for the 2023 Gallagher Grand Prix. (Joe Skibinski/Penske Entertainment/Courtesy of IndyCar)
Credit: Joe Skibinski/Penske Entertainment/Courtesy of IndyCar

Arrow McLaren and Andretti Autosport showed out during qualifying as well, with Alexander Rossi and Pato O’Ward putting their papaya orange cars in third and fourth for the McLaren outfit, and Devlin DeFrancesco flying to a career-best qualifying spot in fifth, followed by Andretti teammate Romain Grosjean.

Championship leader Alex Palou is set to roll off in ninth on Saturday afternoon, his third-lowest (or highest, whatever way you look at it) qualifying position of the season. His closest rival, Josef Newgarden had a rough practice in the morning and arguably a worse qualifying session, condemning the two-time series champion to 19th.

PLACEDRIVERNUMBERTEAMLAP TIME
1Graham Rahal15Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing1:10.1132
2Christian Lundgaard45Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing1:10.2286
3Alexander Rossi7Arrow McLaren1:10.2932
4Pato O’Ward5Arrow McLaren1:10.3453
5Devlin DeFrancesco29Andretti Autosport1:10.3938
6Romain Grosjean28Andretti Autosport1:10.4021
7Marcus Armstrong11Chip Ganassi Racing1:10.2106
8Jack Harvey30Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing1:10.2228
9Alex Palou10Chip Ganassi Racing1:10.2974
10Felix Rosenqvist6Arrow McLaren1:10.4389
11Scott McLaughlin3Team Penske1:10.4782
12Helio Castroneves06Meyer Shank Racing1:10.5207
13Colton Herta26Andretti Autosport1:10.4398
14Linus Lundqvist60Meyer Shank Racing1:10.4570
15Kyle Kirkwood27Andretti Autosport1:10.4869
16Scott Dixon9Chip Ganassi Racing1:10.5006
17Will Power12Team Penske1:10.5237
18Marcus Ericsson8Chip Ganassi Racing1:10.6348
19Josef Newgarden2Team Penske1:10.6150
20Rinus VeeKay21Ed Carpenter Racing1:10.7249
21Santino Ferrucci14A.J. Foyt Racing1:10.6461
22Ryan Hunter-Reay20Ed Carpenter Racing1:11.0083
23David Malukas18Dale Coyne Racing1:10.8867
24Agustin Canapino78Juncos Hollinger Racing1:11.0611
25Sting Ray Robb51Dale Coyne Racing1:11.5658
26Callum Ilott77Juncos Hollinger Racing1:11.1027
27Benjamin Pedersen55A.J. Foyt Racing1:11.2971
You can see the Gallagher Grand Prix live in USA at 2:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. GMT, with the green flag coming at 2:30/6:30.
