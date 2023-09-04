World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Desafio Ruta 40: Ferioli, Sallum win Open classes

By
3 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli

While the World Rally-Raid Championship made up the bulk of the headlines at the Desafío Ruta 40, the Open classes for competitors not under FIA or FIM sanction were also filled with stories of their own.

In fact, Open racers arguably stole the show from the Prologue when the T3 of Alfredo Olmedo spun off course and rolled down a cliff. Miraculously, Olmedo and his car were able to continue the rally and even finished on the podium in Stage #3 before retiring for good the next day.

Otherwise, another T3 swept the stages as Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli set the fastest time of all three Open Auto classes, beating his classmate Rodrigo Caballero by over an hour. Although competing in a non-FIA class, Ferioli already has experience in sanctioned competition as a longtime Dakar Rally quad rider and SSV racer, including winning a T4 stage in the 2023 edition.

Juan José Semino held off defending South American Rally Race T3.2 winner Diego Blas for the T4 win. With no prior Dakar experience, the victory earned him free registration for the 2024 Dakar Rally via the Road to Dakar programme.

In the Open Moto class, Joaquín Debeljuh proved to be the top rider on his RVM Rally, a rebadged Kove bike; Kove, which successfully completed the Dakar Rally and Sonora Rally earlier in the W2RC season, has a partnership with RVM to operate in Argentina. However, his race came undone when he crashed on the final stage and dislocated his shoulder.

His exit opened the door for Marcio Yampa and Rodrigo de Abreu Sallum, the latter holding off the 2021 Campeonato Argentino de Rally y Navegación and SARR champion for the overall win by just three minutes. Blas Zapag Peralta, a former rallycross driver, joined them on the podium; his father Blas Zapag Sr. won the Open Auto category.

The family affair also extended to the Rostans as Santiago Rostan won the Open Quad class and son Juan Santiago Rostan won the Road to Dakar for bikes in Rally2.

One of the more unique entries was Juan Nimo, who is paralysed from the waist down due to a motocross accident but has continued his career with a special Honda Tornado with a frame to support him. He officially retired from the race after arriving too late on the penultimate stage due to a broken clutch, but still completed the final leg and was celebrated as such.

Open overall results

Auto

FinishClass FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamCategoryTimeMargin
11670Jeremías Gonzalez FerioliGonzalo RinaldoFerioli Racing TeamT317:34;31Leader
22674Rodrigo CaballeroNicolas BolleroRodrigo CaballeroT318:40:43+ 1:06:12
33677Antonio PennesiMartin WintersteterATV Sport RallyT320:27:00+ 2:52:29
41678Juan José SeminoGonzalo OltraXcorpion Rally RacingT420:59:00+ 3:24:29
51650Blas ZapagJuan Jose SanchezCopetrol RallyCars23:06:34+ 5:32:03
62675Diego BlasVictor PatricioGM MotorsportT423:40:55+ 6:06:24
74672Pablo MacuaAntonela FazziMacua Sport TeamT335:12:19+ 17:37:48
82651Ramon NuñezJuan Antonio CosiansiSalta Rally TeamCars50:32:15+ 32:57:44
93676Javier VelezFernando ImperatriceGM MotorsportT450:44:2+ 33:09:49
105673Ruben GentileYessica GentileHV RacingT358:17:37+ 40:43:06
DNFDNF652Sergio LarreguyNestor NorhaEtap RacingCarsDNFN/A
DNFDNF671Alfredo OlmedoDaniel LopezCan-Am Racing TeamT3DNFN/A

Moto

FinishClass FinishNumberRiderTeamCategoryTimeMargin
11605Rodrigo de Abreu SallumMED Racing TeamMoto22:36:24Leader
22608Marcio YampaMEB Belén RallyMoto22:39:32+ 3:08
33606Blas Zapag PeraltaMED Racing TeamMoto24:11:10+ 1:34:46
41623Santiago RostanPampa Rental Rally TeamQuad25:28:33+ 2:52:09
52621Matías InnocenteCorrientes Dakar TeamQuad46:23:26+ 23:47:02
64603Matías AranoaEnfermos por el Dakar Rally TeamMoto53:14:56+ 30:38:32
DNFDNF600Joaquín DebeljuhRVM Rally TeamMotoDNFN/A
DNFDNF602Martín FrancoMED Racing TeamMotoDNFN/A
DNFDNF604Agustin PedersenRevoMotoDNFN/A
DNFDNF607Juan NimoParticular RevoMotoDNFN/A
DNFDNF609Agustin DonovanDonovan Racing TeamMotoDNFN/A
DNFDNF610Eduardo ParraRevoMotoDNFN/A
DNFDNF611Juan Cruz CarrizoJC Electricidad SAMotoDNFN/A

Open stage winners

Auto

StageAutoTimeT3TimeT4Time
PrologueBlas Zapag7:57Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli7:19Juan José Semino8:34
Stage #1Blas Zapag3:38:37Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli3:26:29Diego Blas3:55:44
Stage #2Blas Zapag5:20:03Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli4:25:00Juan José Semino4:34:40
Stage #3Blas Zapag4:44:48Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli3:23:21Juan José Semino4:08:13
Stage #4Blas Zapag6:15:15Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli3:25:02Juan José Semino4:38:49
Stage #5Blas Zapag3:07:51Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli2:54:39Juan José Semino3:32:14

Moto

StageMotoTimeQuadTime
PrologueBlas Zapag Peralta1:05:52Santiago Rostan1:14:16
Stage #1Joaquín Debeljuh3:29:29Santiago Rostan5:03:20
Stage #2Joaquín Debeljuh4:45:21Santiago Rostan5:23:09
Stage #3Marcio Yampa4:11:01Santiago Rostan4:49:03
Stage #4Joaquín Debeljuh4:14:56Santiago Rostan4:56:07
Stage #5Rodrigo de Abreu Sallum3:14:56Matías Innocente3:45:48

Overall winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTime
T1200Nasser Al-AttiyahToyota Gazoo Racing15:10:03
T3302Mitch GuthrieRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team16:22:31
T4403Gustavo Gallego*South Racing Can-Am18:34:37
RallyGP68Tosha Schareina*Honda Team15:58:46
Rally221Bradley CoxBAS World KTM Racing Team17:01:01
Rally3122Ardit KurtajXraids Experience23:15:45
Quad152Manuel Andújar7240 Team19:24:30
Open Auto650Blas Zapag*Copetrol Rally23:06:34
Open T3670Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli*Ferioli Racing Team17:34:31
Open T4678Juan José Semino*Xcorpion Rally Racing20:59:00
Open Moto608Rodrigo de Abreu Sallum*MED Racing Team22:36:24
Open Quad623Santiago Rostan*Pampa Rental Rally Team25:28:33
Road to Dakar Auto678Juan José Semino*Xcorpion Rally Racing20:59:00
Road to Dakar Moto69Juan Santiago Rostan*Pampa Rental Rally Team25:28:33
Share
Avatar photo
3042 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Desafio Ruta 40: Manuel Andujar holds off Moreno for Quad victory

By
3 Mins read
Manuel Andújar and Francisco Moreno went toe to toe in the Desafío Ruta 40’s Quad category, with the former coming out on top.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Desafio Ruta 40: Ardit Kurtaj adds Rally3 win in road to Dakar 2024

By
2 Mins read
Ahead of his maiden Dakar Rally in 2024, Ardit Kurtaj is making the most of his journey there by winning the Rally3 class at the Desafío Ruta 40 to take the W2RC class points lead.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Desafio Ruta 40: Despite Docherty dominance, Bradley Cox triumphs in Rally2

By
3 Mins read
Michael Docherty and Bradley Cox were the stars of the Rally2 show at the Desafío Ruta 40, but Docherty’s Stage 2 retirement was the difference maker.