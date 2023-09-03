World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Desafio Ruta 40: Gustavo Gallego survives in T4

Credit: Gustavo Gallego

With T4 points leader Rokas Baciuška sitting out the Desafío Ruta 40, all Shinsuke Umeda needed to do was start and finish the race to attain fifty points towards the World Rally-Raid Championship. Even if he ended up finishing last, simply completing the race earned him maximum points.

Umeda was one of just four drivers competing in Argentina in the production SSV class, and the only entry competing for the W2RC. While the smallest FIA class in the field, it was not devoid of drama as everyone but Gustavo Gallego either suffered a stage retirement or a major mid-race setback. Drivers who fail to finish a stage but are able to continue the rally are subject to substantial time penalties that eliminate them from overall contention.

Gallego and Enrico Gaspari avoided retiring from stages and therefore comprised the top two overall. Still, the margin of victory was over four hours as a mechanical issue in Stage #2 caused Gaspari to fall two hours behind, and another failure occurred in the final ten kilometres of Stage #5 that led to him finishing forty-eight minutes back.

Although he is not racing for points, Gallego still notched his first international rally raid victory in an SSV. The 2017 Argentine Cross-Country Rally Champion previously ran the Dakar Rally on a quad and finished third overall in the 2019 edition. Incidentally, that year’s Dakar Quad winner Nicolás Cavigliasso also competed in an SSV at the DR 40, albeit in the T3 class and showed speed despite being hampered by mechanical problems.

Eduard Pons was the top driver in the first half as he won the Prologue and opening pair of stages, only for his overall hopes to end by retiring with a broken tie rod just forty-three kilometres into Stage #3. He recovered by winning Stage #4 and a recorded a second-place finish to Gallego on the last day. His final time of 38:07:25 was over nineteen and a half hours behind Gallego.

Pons’ co-driver Jaume Betriu, an eight-time Spanish Enduro Champion, is now two-for-two in T4 class podiums after finishing second in CERTT and third among FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas entrants in his maiden race at the Baja España Aragón in July.

“The accumulated experience in the South American country will be of great help for the following challenges,” said Pons. “The toughness of the Argentine race brought out the best in us and we were able to see how well we understood each other on board the Can-Am.”

Umeda’s race literally came crashing down in the penultimate stage when he made an error and rolled down a large dune in the Fiambalá area. He had been second overall entering the day, but the crash ultimately left him off the overall podium though he was eventually rescued and reached the finish.

Although at the back end of the quartet, completing the race nonetheless earned Umeda the class win in the W2RC. Baciuška still has his second straight championship all but ensured, while Umeda finally moves past Dakar Rally winner Eryk Goczał—who has not raced in the W2RC since due to university—for second and is sixty points back.

T4 overall results

FinishOverall FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamTimeMargin
112403Gustavo Gallego*Eugenio ArrietaSouth Racing Can-Am18:34:37Leader
214401Enrico Gaspari*Ricardo TorlaschiXtremeplus22:41:26+ 4:06:49
321402Eduard Pons*Jaume BetriuSouth Racing Can-Am38:07:2519:32:48
423400Shinsuke UmedaMaurizio DominellaXtremeplus41:48:02+ 23:13:25
* – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

T4 stage winners

StageDriverTime
PrologueEduard Pons*7:37
Stage #1Eduard Pons*3:30:25
Stage #2Eduard Pons*4:07:18
Stage #3Gustavo Gallego*3:38:50
Stage #4Eduard Pons*3:30:31
Stage #5Gustavo Gallego*3:09:14

Overall winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTime
T1200Nasser Al-AttiyahToyota Gazoo Racing15:10:03
T3302Mitch GuthrieRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team16:22:31
T4403Gustavo Gallego*South Racing Can-Am18:34:37
RallyGP68Tosha Schareina*Honda Team15:58:46
Rally221Bradley CoxBAS World KTM Racing Team17:01:01
Rally3122Ardit KurtajXraids Experience23:15:45
Quad152Manuel Andújar7240 Team19:24:30
Open Auto650Blas Zapag*Copetrol Rally23:06:34
Open T3670Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli*Ferioli Racing Team17:34:31
Open T4678Juan Jose Semino*Xcorpion Rally Racing20:59:00
Open Moto608Rodrigo de Abreu Sallum*MED Racing Team22:36:24
Open Quad623Santiago Rostan*Pampa Rental Rally Team25:28:33

W2RC T4 standings

Drivers’ standings

RankDriverPointsMargin
1Rokas Baciuška189Leader
2Shinsuke Umeda129– 60
3Eryk Goczał86– 103
4Pau Navarro73– 116
5Marek Goczał67– 122
6Michal Goczał50– 139
7Rebecca Busi45– 144
8Yasir Seaidan35– 154
9Bruno Conti de Oliveira30– 159
T-10Sebastián Guayasamin27– 162
T-10Rodrigo Luppi de Oliveira27– 162
12Molly Taylor20– 169
13Nicolás Cavigliasso13– 176
Michele Cinotto0– 189

Co-drivers’ standings

Some co-drivers have worked with drivers in other categories. Those do not count for this championship nor are they mentioned below.

RankCo-DriverDriverPointsMargin
1Oriol Vidal MontijanoRokas Baciuška189Leader
2Oriol MenaEryk Goczał86– 103
3Aku Facundo JatonShinsuke Umeda79– 110
4Maciej MartonMarek Goczał67– 122
T-5Szymon GospodarczykMichal Goczał50– 139
T-5Maurizio DominellaShinsuke Umeda50– 139
T-7François CazaletPau Navarro45– 144
T-7Sébastien DelaunayRebecca Busi45– 144
9Alexey KuzmichYasir Seaidan35– 154
10Pedro Bianchi PrataBruno Conti de Oliveira30– 159
11Michaël MetgePau Navarro28– 161
T-12Ricardo TorlaschiSebastián Guayasamin27– 162
T-12Maykel JustoRodrigo Luppi de Oliveira27– 162
14Andrew ShortMolly Taylor20– 169
15Valentina PeregariniNicolás Cavigliasso13– 176
