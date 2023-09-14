Alexander Gonsul becoming cross-country co-driver at Rallye TT Cuenca

Alexander Gonsul will join Sergey Romanovsky in becoming cross-country rally navigators when they take part in the Rallye TT Cuenca on 20/21 October. Over a year removed from losing his left arm and right leg defending Ukraine from invasion, Gonsul will be the co-driver on a SKARLAT XTRM driven by Ivan Barbero in the ParaBaja category.

Gonsul joined Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces in March 2022 shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion, while his wife and seven-year-old son were taken to safety outside of the country. After serving in Kyiv, his unit began operating in Kharkiv Oblast with particular emphasis on Dementiivka; located north of Kharkiv city, Dementiivka is a small village along the road from Russia’s Belgorod region to Kharkiv, making it a crucial point to hold. Russian forces had taken control of the village in the early days of the invasion before Ukraine recaptured it, triggering a see-saw battle through the summer before Ukraine finally pushed the occupiers out of the oblast by October.

During his third day in the battle for Dementiivka in July, Gonsul was hit by an explosion that blew off his left forearm and right leg and threw him into a nearby trench. Suffering from blood loss, a broken right arm, and severe shrapnel wounds, he received first aid from his comrades before being evacuated four to five hours later to Kharkiv for intensive care treatment. He underwent further surgery in Kyiv before receiving prosthetics for his arm and leg.

Born in 1985, Gonsul was raised in St. Petersburg, Russia, while his father served in the Soviet Armed Forces. The family moved to Kyiv after the elder Gonsul’s discharge. He was a software developer and IT specialist prior to the invasion.

He and Romanovsky will head to Spain on invitation from the Real Federación Española de Automovilismo, whose inclusivity committee wished to help wounded Ukrainian troops have a healthy transition back into civilian life by providing a route into motorsport as rally co-drivers. Romanovsky, a paratrooper, lost his right leg during the war’s early months in 2014.

Dakar Rally bike racer Vadim Pritulyak is leading the project and will drive a SKARLAT with Romanovsky as his navigator; SKARLATs are used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to evacuate injured personnel. Gonsul’s driver Barbero is a Spaniard who competes in ParaBaja races in a Toyota FJ Cruiser.

ParaBaja is a non-competition class for people with reduced mobility. This caveat means competitors are not timed and simply finishing the rally holds priority over specific performance.

While the category’s organiser ParaBaja Step by Step only focuses on supporting the Spanish Cross-Country Rally Championship, Ukrainians like Pritulyak and veteran navigator Vitaliy Yevtyekhov have expressed interest in creating their own version back home. Yevtyekhov has even suggested a team of injured Ukrainian troops challenging the Dakar Rally, a model previously used by the Anglo-American Race2Recovery team that successfully finished the 2013 and 2014 editions.

The Rallye TT Cuenca will be the season finale for the 2023 Spanish Cross-Country Rally Championship.