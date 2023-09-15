Corey Heim punches Championship Round ticket with Bristol win

Christian Eckes was looking to earn a spot in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series‘ Championship Round, but Corey Heim ended up stealing it from him in the end. Eckes led 150 of 200 laps but was overtaken by Heim in the final six laps, securing the regular season champion’s third win of the season.

With the help of lapped traffic, which is especially easy to encounter at short tracks like Bristol Motor Speedway, Heim caught Eckes with six laps to go. He went to Eckes’ inside as they lapped Heim’s TRICON Garage team-mate Tanner Gray before clearing him exiting turn four for the lead.

“This is insane. I feel like I’ve given so many away this year and to win one at the end like that is so special,” said Heim. “To win one like that is unreal. I feel like I’ve given so many away, but I feel like I’ve got one back.

“I was in the zone. I was thinking about all of the races that we gave away, and didn’t give away, and I just focused forward and set my pass up right where I needed to. Tony Hirschman, my spotter, did an awesome job getting me through there. I’m out of breath. It’s just so awesome to know we are in Phoenix. It’s awesome.”

Eckes was unable to catch up as both tried to navigate through laps-down trucks. He settled for second, spoiling an otherwise dominant night as he won the first two stages from the pole.

Zane Smith led forty-three laps but finished twenty-fourth and a lap down after receiving a penalty for pitting outside his stall.

Jack Wood and Dean Thompson brought out the first of two non-stage cautions when they wrecked on lap fifteen. Greg Van Alst spun on lap 75 after finishing fifth in the ARCA Menards Series race earlier in the day.

Race results