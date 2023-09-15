NASCAR Cup Series

Corey Heim punches Championship Round ticket with Bristol win

Credit: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Christian Eckes was looking to earn a spot in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series‘ Championship Round, but Corey Heim ended up stealing it from him in the end. Eckes led 150 of 200 laps but was overtaken by Heim in the final six laps, securing the regular season champion’s third win of the season.

With the help of lapped traffic, which is especially easy to encounter at short tracks like Bristol Motor Speedway, Heim caught Eckes with six laps to go. He went to Eckes’ inside as they lapped Heim’s TRICON Garage team-mate Tanner Gray before clearing him exiting turn four for the lead.

“This is insane. I feel like I’ve given so many away this year and to win one at the end like that is so special,” said Heim. “To win one like that is unreal. I feel like I’ve given so many away, but I feel like I’ve got one back.

“I was in the zone. I was thinking about all of the races that we gave away, and didn’t give away, and I just focused forward and set my pass up right where I needed to. Tony Hirschman, my spotter, did an awesome job getting me through there. I’m out of breath. It’s just so awesome to know we are in Phoenix. It’s awesome.”

Eckes was unable to catch up as both tried to navigate through laps-down trucks. He settled for second, spoiling an otherwise dominant night as he won the first two stages from the pole.

Zane Smith led forty-three laps but finished twenty-fourth and a lap down after receiving a penalty for pitting outside his stall.

Jack Wood and Dean Thompson brought out the first of two non-stage cautions when they wrecked on lap fifteen. Greg Van Alst spun on lap 75 after finishing fifth in the ARCA Menards Series race earlier in the day.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
11111Corey HeimTRICON GarageToyota200Running
2119Christian EckesMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet200Running
31323Grant EnfingerGMS RacingChevrolet200Running
4242Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
5817Taylor GrayTRICON GarageToyota200Running
6524Rajah CaruthGMS RacingChevrolet200Running
71899Ben RhodesThorSport RacingFord200Running
834Chase PurdyKyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
9352Nick SanchezRev RacingChevrolet200Running
101225Matt DiBenedettoRackley WARChevrolet200Running
113035Jake GarciaMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet200Running
12277Carson Kvapil*Spire MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
133641Bayley CurreyNiece MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
142452Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota200Running
152066Conner JonesThorSport RacingFord200Running
162188Matt CraftonThorSport RacingFord200Running
171913Hailie DeeganThorSport RacingFord200Running
182875Parker Kligerman*Henderson MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
19498Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingFord200Running
201561Jake DrewHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota200Running
211643Daniel DyeGMS RacingChevrolet199Running
22239Colby HowardCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet199Running
232516Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota199Running
241038Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord199Running
251702Kaden HoneycuttYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet199Running
262656Timmy HillHill MotorsportsToyota199Running
272932Bret HolmesBret Holmes RacingChevrolet199Running
282245Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet199Running
29615Tanner GrayTRICON GarageToyota198Running
3091William SawalichTRICON GarageToyota197Running
313112Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet196Running
323422Stephen MallozziAM RacingFord192Running
333333Memphis VillarrealReaume Brothers RacingFord191Running
343220Greg Van AlstYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet140Brakes
35145Dean ThompsonTRICON GarageToyota14Accident
36751Jack WoodKyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet13Accident
DNQ90Justin CarrollTC MotorsportsToyota
DNQ44Danny BohnNiece MotorsportsChevrolet
Bold – Currently in playoffs
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
