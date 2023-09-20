Marshall Meplon to race Rallye du Maroc

Marshall Méplon has competed in motocross, enduro, and sand races across France, but in October will head to Morocco to race in the World Rally-Raid Championship‘s Rallye du Maroc.

Méplon is a veteran of the Championnat de France des Sables (French Sand Racing Championship. He is currently twenty-third in points and finished as high as seventh in the 2019 standings. In February, he finished twenty-fourth at the Enduropale du Touquet, the top sand race and opening round of the inaugural FIM Sand Races World Cup. Various competitors in the event have also competed in rallies such as Dakar Rally riders Camille Chapelière and Mathieu Dovèze, while Sébastien Herbet and Maxime Pouponnot also intend to make their W2RC débuts at the Rallye du Maroc.

In May, he ran his first cross-country rally at the Hellas Rally Raid in Greece, finishing twenty-third overall and twelfth in the M3 category.

“After the Greek mountains of the Hellas Rally, I will be on a completely different type of playing field to participate in my first World Rally-Raid Championship in the Rally 2 category,” wrote Méplon in July. “So looking forward to it!”

Méplon also works as an instructor at the MMX School, a motocross academy in Campagne-lès-Hesdin, France.

The Rallye du Maroc will take place on 13–18 October.