Samuel Fremy returning to Rallye du Maroc

After a year away, Samuel Fremy is heading back to the Rallye du Maroc in October. He will race a KTM 450 Rally in the Rally2 category.

He finished forty-third overall among Rally2 riders in the 2021 Rallye du Maroc, and his performance, along with his background racing other Moroccan and Algerian cross-country rallies, qualified him for the 2022 Dakar Rally. Competing under Nomade Racing Assistance’s banner, Fremy placed eighty-ninth among all bikes with a best stage run of eighty-fourth in Stage #5.

Fremy grew up on bicycles and was already competing in rallies as a teengaer. After working for Yamaha Motor France for eight years under the tutelage of president Jean-Claude Olivier and Dakar legend Stéphane Peterhansel, he founded EXPLORCOM, a company that sells gear for motorcycle riders.

EXPLORCOM is prominently featured on Fremy’s bike. Other sponsors include KRIEGA and KLIM, both an motorcycle gear makers whose products are carried by EXPLOCOM.

The 2023 Rallye du Maroc is scheduled for 13–18 October. Unlike his last foray at the rally, the 2023 edition is under World Rally-Raid Championship sanction, thereby making it his W2RC début.