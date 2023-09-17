NASCAR Cup Series

Zane Smith joins Trackhouse/Spire alliance for 2024

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Ford’s top prospect Zane Smith is heading back to Chevrolet in 2024. On Saturday, Trackhouse Racing Team announced Smith will join them for a special arrangement in which he will drive a third NASCAR Cup Series car full-time for Spire Motorsports.

“I truly do believe I’m ready now,” Smith commented. “I’m excited for next year with Spire, to learn. Sunday is a whole different ballgame. I’m just ready to attack it and take advantage of the opportunity I have in front of me.”

Spire already fields the #7 and #77 but will open a third car for Smith using a charter they acquired from Live Fast Motorsports for USD$40 million (€37,476,000). Live Fast, co-owned by B.J. McLeod, Matt Tifft, and Joe Falk, intends to continue racing part-time in 2024 as an open team without a charter.

Smith previously raced Chevrolets in the Craftsman Truck Series, finishing second in points in 2020 and 2021 with GMS Racing, before joining Ford and Front Row Motorsports for 2022. It did not take long for him to adjust to his new home as he won in his début race with the Blue Oval before claiming the championship. He is currently fifth in points with two wins.

Besides his Truck campaign, he also made select starts in the Cup Series for FRM, scoring a tenth at the Coca-Cola 600 in May.

“We want to thank Zane for all the memories he’s already made with us and we hope for more before the end of the season,” said FRM owner Bob Jenkins. “We wish him the best in the future and seeing him on Sundays.

“We also look forward to making new memories next season with our Truck programme. We’ll have more news soon.”

Although Smith’s entry is a the result of a joint effort between Spire and Trackhouse, Spire will fully prepare and run the car themselves.

Share
Avatar photo
3084 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Cup Series

Daniel Hemric returning to Cup full-time in 2024

By
2 Mins read
After his lone full NASCAR Cup season in 2019, Daniel Hemric will return to the series in 2024 as the driver of the #31 for his Xfinity team Kaulig Racing.
NASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Truck Series

Bristol axes NASCAR dirt race for 2024

By
2 Mins read
After three years, Bristol Motor Speedway will revert the spring race from dirt back to the concrete surface in 2024.
NASCAR Cup Series

Corey Heim punches Championship Round ticket with Bristol win

By
2 Mins read
Christian Eckes dominated the NASCAR Truck Series’ Round of 8 opener at Bristol, but Corey Heim is the first to clinch his spot in the final four.