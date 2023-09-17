Zane Smith joins Trackhouse/Spire alliance for 2024

Ford’s top prospect Zane Smith is heading back to Chevrolet in 2024. On Saturday, Trackhouse Racing Team announced Smith will join them for a special arrangement in which he will drive a third NASCAR Cup Series car full-time for Spire Motorsports.

“I truly do believe I’m ready now,” Smith commented. “I’m excited for next year with Spire, to learn. Sunday is a whole different ballgame. I’m just ready to attack it and take advantage of the opportunity I have in front of me.”

Spire already fields the #7 and #77 but will open a third car for Smith using a charter they acquired from Live Fast Motorsports for USD$40 million (€37,476,000). Live Fast, co-owned by B.J. McLeod, Matt Tifft, and Joe Falk, intends to continue racing part-time in 2024 as an open team without a charter.

Smith previously raced Chevrolets in the Craftsman Truck Series, finishing second in points in 2020 and 2021 with GMS Racing, before joining Ford and Front Row Motorsports for 2022. It did not take long for him to adjust to his new home as he won in his début race with the Blue Oval before claiming the championship. He is currently fifth in points with two wins.

Besides his Truck campaign, he also made select starts in the Cup Series for FRM, scoring a tenth at the Coca-Cola 600 in May.

“We want to thank Zane for all the memories he’s already made with us and we hope for more before the end of the season,” said FRM owner Bob Jenkins. “We wish him the best in the future and seeing him on Sundays.

“We also look forward to making new memories next season with our Truck programme. We’ll have more news soon.”

Although Smith’s entry is a the result of a joint effort between Spire and Trackhouse, Spire will fully prepare and run the car themselves.