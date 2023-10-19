World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Baja Cup schedules released

Credit: Marian Chytka/Red Bull Content Pool

Cross-Country Bajas is no more. Say hello to the Baja Cup.

On Thursday, the World Motor Sport Council approved the 2024 schedules for the FIA World, European, and Middle East Baja Cups. The World Cup will be the longest at seven rounds long followed by Europe’s five and the Middle East’s four.

The series were formerly known as the Cups for Cross-Country Bajas before their names were simplified on Thursday. The change also applies to the terminology used for races as “Cross-Country Bajas” have been renamed to just “Bajas”. A Baja is a rally that takes place over four days with two days of competition over 350 kilometres in Selective Sections.

The 2024 World Baja Cup begins significantly later than in 2023, kicking off in Greece on 22–25 May with what used to be the Rally Greece Off-Road, which swaps championships with the Italian Baja by coming over from the European Cup. The Saudi Baja, which began the 2023 season in February, has been dropped.

Back on the European Baja Cup calendar, the Italian Baja will be the second race after the Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura. The rest of the schedule remains identical to 2023.

While no longer a World Cup event, the Saudi Baja will continue as the Middle East Baja Cup opener. Unlike in 2023, the season will only be four races long and feature a nearly nine-month gap between the first and second rounds as the Qatar International Baja has been moved from March to October. The Middle East Cup will then join up with the World Cup for the Dubai International Baja and Jordan Baja in November.

Bajas serve as a sort of regional series to the larger World Rally-Raid Championship, whose 2024 season begins with the Dakar Rally in January. The bike-focused FIM Bajas World Cup, which races in tandem with the FIA, has not revealed its 2024 calendar.

World Baja Cup

#RaceCountryDate
1Baja GreeceGreece22–25 May
2Baja España AragónSpain26–28 July
3Baja PolandPoland22–25 August
4Baja PortalegrePortugal17–19 October
5Qatar International BajaQatar31 October – 2 November
6Dubai International BajaUnited Arab Emirates15–17 November
7Jordan BajaJordan28–30 November

European Baja Cup

#RaceCountryDate
1Baja TT Dehesa ExtremaduraSpain2–4 May
2Italian BajaItaly4–7 July
3Hungarian BajaHungary8–11 August
4Baja TT Sharish Reguengos MourãoPortugal19–22 September
5Baja Troia TürkiyeTurkey7–9 November

Middle East Baja Cup

#RaceCountryDate
1Saudi BajaSaudi Arabia8–10 February
2Qatar International BajaQatar30 October – 2 November
3Dubai International BajaUnited Arab Emirates15–17 November
4Jordan BajaJordan28–30 November
