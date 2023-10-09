NASCAR Cup Series

Homestead honouring Harvick with 4EVER 400

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Homestead-Miami Speedway

As Kevin Harvick prepares for his twenty-third and final start at Homestead-Miami Speedway as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series regular, the track is honouring him by renaming the race on 22 October to the “4EVER 400 presented by Mobil 1“. The presenting sponsor is a close backer of Stewart-Haas Racing and Harvick’s #4 team.

Harvick won at Homestead in 2014 to clinch his maiden championship. At the time, Homestead served as the final race of the season.

“Homestead-Miami Speedway will always hold a special place for me since it’s where I won the championship in my first season with Stewart-Haas Racing,” said Harvick. “It’s truly an honour to have Mobil 1 by my side to celebrate my career with the 4EVER 400 presented by Mobil 1.”

Various legends have had similar recognition in their final seasons. Homestead renamed its turn three tunnel to “Jimmie Johnson’s Southernmost Tunnel” in 2020, while Johnson’s team-mate Jeff Gordon’s send-off year saw Phoenix Raceway change its name to “Jeff Gordon Raceway” for his last start there in 2015.

Ironically, Phoenix might have been a more appropriate location to pay tribute to Harvick; he has dominated the track with nine wins and has finished in the top ten in every race there since 2013. Phoenix is currently the season finale, assuming the role from Homestead in 2020.

“It’s really special to honor Kevin Harvick with the 4EVER 400 presented by Mobil 1, and it’s a testament to the legacy he will leave for future drivers in the sport for years to come,” added Homestead track president Al Garcia. “Harvick cemented his place in the sport’s history at our track in taking the checkered flag and the Cup Series championship here a decade ago. We are thrilled to honour him and his racing legacy at the track where it all began.”

Harvick is currently fourteenth in points.

Share
Avatar photo
3154 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Cup Series

A.J. Allmendinger plays playoff spoiler at Charlotte Roval

By
3 Mins read
A.J. Allmendinger was the king of the Charlotte Roval in the Xfinity Series, now he is one in the Cup Series. He joins Dan Gurney as drivers whose first 3 Cup wins were on road courses.
NASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Truck SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

2024 NASCAR schedules revealed

By
6 Mins read
36 points races, including a return to Iowa Speedway, make up the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Xfinity will support Cup at all but 1 date, while Trucks run 23 rounds.
ARCA SeriesNASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR returning to Iowa in 2024

By
1 Mins read
The NASCAR Cup Series will race at Iowa Speedway for the first time in 2024, with the Xfinity Series supporting after a four-year absence.