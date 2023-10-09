Homestead honouring Harvick with 4EVER 400

As Kevin Harvick prepares for his twenty-third and final start at Homestead-Miami Speedway as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series regular, the track is honouring him by renaming the race on 22 October to the “4EVER 400 presented by Mobil 1“. The presenting sponsor is a close backer of Stewart-Haas Racing and Harvick’s #4 team.

Harvick won at Homestead in 2014 to clinch his maiden championship. At the time, Homestead served as the final race of the season.

“Homestead-Miami Speedway will always hold a special place for me since it’s where I won the championship in my first season with Stewart-Haas Racing,” said Harvick. “It’s truly an honour to have Mobil 1 by my side to celebrate my career with the 4EVER 400 presented by Mobil 1.”

Various legends have had similar recognition in their final seasons. Homestead renamed its turn three tunnel to “Jimmie Johnson’s Southernmost Tunnel” in 2020, while Johnson’s team-mate Jeff Gordon’s send-off year saw Phoenix Raceway change its name to “Jeff Gordon Raceway” for his last start there in 2015.

Ironically, Phoenix might have been a more appropriate location to pay tribute to Harvick; he has dominated the track with nine wins and has finished in the top ten in every race there since 2013. Phoenix is currently the season finale, assuming the role from Homestead in 2020.

“It’s really special to honor Kevin Harvick with the 4EVER 400 presented by Mobil 1, and it’s a testament to the legacy he will leave for future drivers in the sport for years to come,” added Homestead track president Al Garcia. “Harvick cemented his place in the sport’s history at our track in taking the checkered flag and the Cup Series championship here a decade ago. We are thrilled to honour him and his racing legacy at the track where it all began.”

Harvick is currently fourteenth in points.